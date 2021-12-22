12/22/2021 at 15:30 CET

Agustí Sala

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) returns to the load with the need to extend working life, what supposes delay retirement age; Y lower the cost of dismissalor. These are some of the conclusions of the mission of this organization regarding the situation of the Spanish economy. After applauding the vaccination strategy carried out in Spain against the coronavirus and highlighting that employment has exceeded pre-pandemic levels, the international body insists on the need to maintain a “expansionary fiscal policy in general terms “until the Recovery and focus on the most vulnerable.

In any case, after admitting the importance of public support to alleviate the effects of the crisis, the IMF representatives warn of the high public debt of the country, located at 120% of the gross domestic product (GDP), which, they add, “is a source of vulnerability“For this reason, in addition to encouraging an expansive fiscal policy favored by the European ‘Next Generation’ funds (they calculate that their cumulative impact could be 1.5 to 2 points of GDP by the end of 2022) they warn that” with time, Spain will have to reduce debt to more prudent levels and create fiscal margin to respond to future ‘shocks’. “

In this sense, it warns that “if discretionary measures are not taken, it is expected that in the medium term the public deficit will continue to be above pre-crisis levels.” As a consequence, “must be undertaken a sustained and gradual process of fiscal consolidation once the output gap closes and the economy has entered a path of sustained growth. “That requirement, they point out,” would be fulfilled in 2023. “The growth forecast is 4.6% this year and 5 8% next (the Bank of Spain lowered them last week to 4.5% and 5.4%, respectively, compared to 6.5% and 7% maintained by the Government).

System sustainability

The IMF, which calls for the preparation of “credible medium-term” plans that increase revenue and streamline spending To strengthen investor confidence, it underlines that the pension reform has initially prioritized “social acceptability and sufficiency”, with measures such as linking the revaluation of benefits to inflation and the abolition of the sustainability factor. All this, they add, does not prevent “persisting concern about sustainability in the event that no additional measures are implemented “.

And they remember, therefore, that they are required “additional efforts to counteract pension spending pressures “, with an estimated annual rise of 3.5% of GDP until 2050. Among the solutions they suggest mechanisms to restrict spending, for example, prolonging working life more and, in the collection section, increasing the maximum income subject to contributions. “Some of these measures are expected to be incorporated in the second phase of reforms in 2022,” they recall.

In the section on increasing collection, they propose an expansion of the tax bases and “an increase in environmental taxes “. In expenses, efficiency improvements, based on expense evaluations. In this sense, they applaud the creation of the permanent division in the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (Airef) to give continuity to the evaluation of spending.

Reduction of working time

In labor matters, the IMF representatives insist on “making permanent contracts more attractive for companies, reducing the cost generated by the legal uncertainty related to dismissal of permanent workers, as well as working time reduction schemes “well designed”, which would give companies the ability to cushion temporary ‘shocks’ “. These mechanisms, they add, should not pose a burden to public finances and advocate for”more effective active employment policies “, that reassign workers between companies and sectors in cases of structural crises. In turn they defend a greater flexibility in collective bargaining, allowing “agreements at the level of companies with broad parameters set at the sectoral level “.

Talking about housing policies, the Fund criticizes the ceilings on rent increases in stressed areas because “they can introduce inefficiencies and restrict the availability of real estate for future tenants.” They also advocate “simplifying the regulations on land use and streamlining the permitting processes of the autonomous governments.”