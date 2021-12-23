Updated on Thursday, 23 December 2021 – 03:53

The debt currently amounts, due to the application of interest and variations in the exchange rate, to 42,845 million dollars, without calculating the capital payment of about 1,900 million dollars made this Wednesday

Pablo Casado and Mauricio Macri in a meeting in Buenos Aires.DAVID MUDARRAMUNDOMacroeconoma Argentina officially asks the IMF to renegotiate the “unsustainable” 2018 agreement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded this Wednesday that the financial aid agreement signed in 2018 with Argentina “I did not meet” the objectives to restore market confidence, reduce external and fiscal imbalances, lower inflation and protect the most vulnerable.

The organization, based in Washington, released the report of the Ex Post Evaluation (EPE) of the “stand by” agreement signed with the then government of the Conservative Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

The agreement established loans to the South American country for up to 56.3 billion dollars, of which 44.2 billion dollars were finally disbursed.

The revision had been requested by the Government of Alberto Fernandez as part of the negotiations with the IMF to refinance the debts with the organization.

The report “concludes that the program did not meet its objectives, despite significant changes in economic policies,” the agency said in a statement.

It pointed out that, in particular, it did not allow “to restore confidence in fiscal and external viability, and, at the same time, to promote economic growth.”

He mentioned that, despite the exchange rate interventions beyond the provisions of the program, “the exchange rate he kept depreciating, increasing inflation and the peso value of public debt, and weakening real income, especially of the poor. “

IMF executive directors regretted, in their evaluation, that the program “did not meet its objectives of restoring market confidence, reducing external and fiscal imbalances, reducing inflation and protecting the most vulnerable segments of the population.”

They considered that “the strategy and conditionality of the program they were not robust enough to address Argentina’s deep-seated structural problems “, among them the fragility of public finances, dollarization and high inflation, among others.

They also warned that this Right of Drawing Agreement, also known as “Stand-By (SBA),” has created financial and reputational risks substantial to the Fund “.

For its part, the Argentine government highlighted the IMF report, but asked to deepen the investigation into the “failure” of that pact.

“More autocratic is needed, but the IMF recognized that in the first place, the money was used to pay debt to private creditors that was unsustainable – it was basically a ‘bailout’ to creditors – and also to finance the formation of foreign assets”, Argentine Economy Minister Martn Guzmn said.

