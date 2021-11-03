VCTOR MARTNEZ

Updated on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 – 02:17

Ribera leaves it to the companies to negotiate prices with the Algerian giant Sonatrach amidst global tension in the energy market.

The Vice President of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, talks with the Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab.

Importing Algerian gas by ship instead of by pipeline will lead to an increase in the price of this hydrocarbon in the midst of the global energy crisis. It is the first direct consequence of the recent closure of the Maghreb infrastructure that connected Spain with Algeria traversing Morocco. According to calculations by the gas sector, the extra cost of each bcm (one billion cubic meters of gas) that has to go from the tube to the ship to reach the Spanish coast will be around 70 million euros. For an estimate of three bcm per year, excluding the part of the gas that comes from Algeria but ends up in Portugal, the bill will exceed 200 million euros per year.

This figure does not affect the cost of energy, which revolves around the price of gas on the international market. Its price in the main European squares has multiplied by four in the last year and has opened a gap in the economic recovery of the continent after the pandemic. In the case of the Spanish market Mibgas, the cost of a megawatt hour has gone from marking 13 euros on November 3, 2020 to 63 yesterday.

Excluding energy costs, industry sources explain that gas transportation by ship is twice as expensive as by gas pipeline, as it is much more complex at an operational level. In the case of the tube, the cost of operating and maintaining the gas pipeline is one dollar per million btu, an amount to which must be added the cost of bringing the merchandise into Spain of 0.2 dollars per million.

In the case of LNG tankers, the transport of the same amount of gas grows to three dollars. The most expensive part of the process refers to liquefaction, that is, converting the state of the hydrocarbon from gas to liquid in order to be able to move it in maritime containers. To this figure would be added later the transport itself, which depends on the distance and which in the Algerian case would be 0.2 dollars per million btu, the regasification once it reaches the Spanish ports and the toll for introducing it into the system. Spanish gas operator.

The question is who is going to pay this non-negligible extra cost in the price of gas. Taking into account the prices currently set by futures, the change in transport will mean an increase in cost of 14% for each bcm of gas transported. The vice president of Ecological Transition, Teresa RiberaFor now, it has limited itself to pointing out that the supply of Algerian gas to Spain is guaranteed in the current quantities and even if it had to be increased due to the country’s economic growth.

Part of the gas that until three days ago passed through the Maghreb gas pipeline will be redirected through the ‘brother’ gas pipeline Medgaz, that directly connects Algeria with the coasts of Almera and whose capacity will be expanded to 10.7 bcm. The gas that does not enter through that second tube will be sent through the ships.

Ribera trusts that with the expansion, the level of gas that has to be imported by LNG carriers will be even lower than the three bcm estimated by the sector. “From then on, it’s the companies themselves … Sonatrach, Naturgy, Enags, Endesa, Repsol... those that enter into technical and price hiring “, the vice president limited herself to point out to clear up the thorny issue of cost.

The problem for Spain is that in a market as stressed as that of gas due to the strong increase in world demand, the negotiating power is held by the producing country. This situation has led to Spain receiving thirty fewer ships this year than in the same period of the previous year, which has triggered its gas dependence on the African country to 47%, just at the worst moment.

Ships that do not arrive at Spanish ports, mostly from countries such as Nigeria, the US or Qatar, end up being redirected to Asia or Brazil, regions that demand a large amount of energy to propel their economic reactivation after the Covid crisis. To this is added, in addition, that you pass as China They have begun to remove coal from their production model by replacing it with renewables and gas.

Ribera insisted yesterday that Spain has gas reserves for between 40 and 43 days, which will come to cover 20 episodes like Filomena’s. “The most tense episode we have experienced in recent years has been Filomena and we consumed the equivalent of two days. We have a very, very, very important reserve.”

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more