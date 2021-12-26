

According to Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biological Products Evaluation and Research, by the end of October in the United States alone, 1.9 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 had been infected with COVID-19 and 8,300 had required hospitalization.

Photo: Rodrigo Buendía / . / .

The controversy and misinformation surrounding Covid-19 vaccines has left some parents wondering if it is a good option for their children.

If you have questions about vaccines, I want to start by telling you that they are extremely effective and safe. The benefits are enormous and the risks are very small. On November 2, the Advisory Panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) unanimously recommended approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a vaccine that comes after rigorous clinical studies. that included 4,500 children between the ages of 5 and 11. In them, they received the same vaccine that adults and adolescents 12 to 18 years old receive, but the dose is lower, one third (10 micrograms). The regimen was the same, two vaccinations three weeks apart. The effectiveness of the vaccine was 91%.

The side effects of this vaccine in this population group are similar to those in adolescents and adults, if they occur: pain at the site of infection, tiredness, muscle pain, and fever, lasting one to two days. On the other hand, the risk if they develop COVID is much higher.

How many children between the ages of 5 and 11 have been affected by COVID-19?

Many people say that, in general, children suffer from mild cases, but it is not possible to predict which child will develop a severe case, the Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome (which affects several organs, including the heart) or a case of symptoms of COVID-19. long term.

As Dr. Anthony Fauci puts it: Although the odds of a child becoming seriously ill are not very high – why would you want to risk it with your child, when you can essentially protect them with an intervention that has been shown to be highly effective and very safe?

The benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks:

The child will not require confinement (quarantine) if you are exposed. And he will be able to go to school regularly. go to school, and the be able to participate in your regular activities normally, is good for their mental health Vaccinating this age group protects them from severe illness and long-term symptoms, but indirectly it also protects others.

Remember that vaccination of children is important to control the pandemic, and it is especially important in homes where there are people where there are people with medical problems that cause immunosuppression (that is, their immune or immune system is weakened due to cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple myeloma, etc.), to protect younger siblings for whom there is no vaccine yet, and to protect others in the community in similar situations.

Remember that the vaccine is free regardless of your immigration status. Protect your child by vaccinating him against Covid-19. If you have questions about the vaccine, talk to your doctor.

Aliza A. Lifshitz, known for her extensive experience in the Hispanic media as Dr. Aliza, is the health expert for the educational television network for the Hispanic community HITN. At HITN, she hosts the daily Vida y Salud programming block, a space where she shares information and tools for Hispanics to lead healthier lives and better communicate with their doctors.