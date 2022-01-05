01/05/2022 at 21:34 CET

The match between Barça and CSKA Moscow that was to be played this Friday in the Moscow capital ended up ‘falling’ this Wednesday of the calendar after Barça communicated to the Euroleague that it did not have the minimum number of players to face the duel.

A situation that began to ‘cook’ to beginning of the week when several players were falling into a dropper after testing positive in the tests that are carried out daily to the entire squad.

Little by little, the list of available players was dwindling until this Wednesday when the situation became untenable and the Euroleague was announced that it was impossible to have eight players in full condition.

Critical situation on Tuesday

The situation began to seriously deteriorate Tuesday night when it emerged that two more players, Dante Exum and Michael Caicedo, had tested positive in the last PCR. The squad was left with only nine troops and with only two more casualties, the trip to Moscow became impossible.

And the Barça did not take in announce this Wednesday morning that it did not reach the number of eight players needed since he had not given clues until today that he had otTwo players among ‘cottons’: Cory Higgins and Rick Smits.

The American who had returned to Bitci Baskonia suffered from back problems and was in no condition to travel to Moscow while the Latvian wore tthree days at home, with a fever, although in no case had he tested positive.

Cash precariousness

Faced with this situation of total precariousness of personnel, it made no sense to go to Moscow. The team currently has nine players confined for having tested positive, plus nine other staff members.

The hope is that some of the who left confinement confirmed it with negative PCR, but the truth is that both Oriola and Kuric continued to test positive, like Laprovittola and Davies. The coach, Saras Jasikevicius, also remained confined. The tests carried out this Wednesday revealed no changes.

Without the match against CSKA, Right now the next commitment for Barça will be this Sunday, with the visit of BAXI Manresa to the Palau (17.00) corresponding to matchday 14 of the Endesa League, when the game had to be suspended at the time because the Bages team passed the outbreak almost with the entire squad.

Three pending matches

To this day, the only ones who have trained with some normality this Wednesday areon Sanli, Hayes, Mirotic and Jokubaitis as well as homegrown players Nnaji and Villar. We will see if some players recover in time because otherwise the duel could be in danger.

The Euroleague will now have to reschedule the match in Moscow, the first that Barça has pending in Europe, although in League Endesa has another three pending to know the date, those postponed before MoraBanc Andorra, Real Madrid and Joventut.