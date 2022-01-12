

Carrillo will take the Beijing Olympics as an apprenticeship.

In Mexico City No snow has fallen for 55 years but that does not remove the fact that there are athletes who are phenomena on the ice. And that’s the case with Donovan Carrillo, a figure skater who will be the only Mexican who will see action in the next Winter Olympics 2022 to be held in Beijing, China.

The presence of Cheek will be iconic at the Olympics not only because it is Mexican but because has been the only one of the athletes who have represented Mexico in the Olympic event to prepare in the North American country itself; although more impressive is that he trains on the ice rinks of shopping centers due to the lack of infrastructure in the nation.

In an interview for Medio Tiempo, Carrillo made it clear that he feels proud to belong to the “Made in Mexico” label and that in his presentations he will seek to enhance the Latin culture and the country.

“I love my country, its customs, traditions and music, and I like being the missionary in figure skating on ice.. I seek to enhance being Mexican in my exhibitions throughout my career. I feel close to people, I grew up here, my training as an athlete has been in Mexico and I feel with the stamp of ‘made in Mexico‘”He said.

His words coincide with what will be his performances on the Beijing ice rink, as songs from Elvis Crespo, Carlos Santana and Carlos Rivera.

“For these Olympic Games we have in the short program a remix by Carlos Santana and in the free program we have a mixture of different songs such as ‘Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps’ by Carlos Rivera and we close with ‘Bailar’ by Elvis Crespo,” he revealed.

Despite having several years in competition, it was not until in 2016 that appeared on the sports radar in Mexico since it went viral with a performance where he skated with the theme Hasta Que Te Conoí by Juan Gabriel.

Carrillo believes that experience is something fundamental for any athlete and that is why will take these Olympics as an apprenticeship to focus on Milan 2026, because for him to be among the 30 best skaters in the world is a dream come true.

“What I look forward to most (at the Olympics) is learning. Being my first Games, they will serve as a reference for my training towards the next Olympic cycle of 2026. I must prepare even more for the next four years and have an even better result. I hope so, (…) reach the top of my sporting level and make history for Mexico ”, commented the athlete.

The one born in Jalisco but currently residing in León will be the sixth athlete to compete on behalf of Mexico in the winter Olympics after Sarah Schleper, Rodolfo Dickson, Robert Franco, Germán Madrazo and Hubertus von Hohenlohe, the latter competing in six games.

Carrillo, 22, qualified for the 2022 Beijing Olympics by finishing 20th at the Senior World Championship 2021 held in Stockholm, Sweden, and will represent Mexico in figure skating from February 4, 2022.

