Related news

The singer Jose Manuel Soto He returns to La Jungla for another week, but for a reason totally unrelated to his controversial entanglements on Twitter. In fact, the Andalusian in this case cedes the leading role almost completely to his middle daughter, Dew, who has an innate talent for music. Although her brothers Marcos and Jaime cultivate a musical group called My brother and I, she is a technical assistant in Veterinary Medicine and has a degree in Tourism.

But that music is not her main occupation does not mean that Rocío does not walk around the stages and that she does, as has happened in this one of Cádiz, together to “spontaneous” as famous as Dani Martín. The former leader of El Canto del Loco has attended one of the young woman’s recitals during this long weekend and has been encouraged to sing with her hand in hand Volverá, one of the most recognized songs of the band she was leading.

It happened in a cocktail bar on the beach, Bibi’s thing, in Zahara de los Atunes, where Rocío was singing accompanied by her guitar. Encouraged by the audience, Dani Martín took the microphone and sang with her, demonstrating his sense of humor and signing a duet of which José Manuel Soto wanted to show off on his Twitter account, pulling in addition to irony to present it:

My girl Rocío singing in a gambling den and a spontaneous uploads… pic.twitter.com/3akt9cn4vS – Jose Manuel Soto (@ JOSEMANUELSOTO1) December 8, 2021

The followers of Soto have not been slow to give a great applause to both his daughter and Martín, appreciating the talent of both and how well they have filled their voices:

Wonderful. Congratulations. – Vicente Azpitarte (@Azpitarte) December 8, 2021

The girl just as nice as the father! Congratulations how well you do it !!! Dani Martin great a good guy !!! – María Luisa Pérez-Bryan Tello (@ MaraLuisaPrezB1) December 8, 2021

As much art as the father. – Javier Negre (@ javiernegre10) December 8, 2021

A Spontaneous with Much Humility !!! 👏👏👏👏👏 Bravo x Los Dos. – ER MARTINEZ (@MARTINEZALG) December 8, 2021

Wonder of girl and spontaneous – Ana Bolena Tudor (@anabolenatudor) December 9, 2021

What a good voice and how beautiful your daughter, Soto. – Plinio (@PlinioyPlauto) December 8, 2021

What a great spontaneous! 👏 and the girl !!! – Aina24 (@ Aina2496892091) December 8, 2021

How nice … Congratulations! 👏👏👏 – María Helena Romero (@maryhelenroes) December 8, 2021

What a wonderful moment 💞💞💞 – Lady Xana🌴🍹 (@XanaLady) December 9, 2021

Much art José Manuel. A lot of art. – Isla de Onza 🌊⛵⛈🇪🇦🌐 (@ Resignado3) December 8, 2021

Rocío, for her part, wanted to thank on her Instagram “music, people, the precious moments that life offers you in unexpected moments”:

He also highlighted that what he had experienced had been a “great moment”.

Follow the topics that interest you