01/05/2022

The autonomous communities They have notified the Ministry of Health this Wednesday 137,180 new cases of COVID-19, 83,334 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours. These figures are higher than those of the same day last week, when 100,760 positives were reported, which evidences the upward trend in the evolution of the pandemic.

The total number of infections in Spain has already risen to 6,922,466 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 2,574.46 points, compared to 2433.94 points yesterday Tuesday. In the past two weeks, a total of 222,825 positives have been registered.

In this Wednesday’s report they have been added 148 new deaths, compared to 116 on Tuesday. Up to 89,837 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry.

Nowadays, there are 13,359 patients admitted for COVID-19 throughout Spain (12,942 Tuesday) and 2,005 in UCI (1,983 yesterday Tuesday). In the last 24 hours there have been 2,212 admissions (2,044 Tuesday) and 1,906 new arrivals (1,706 Tuesday). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 10.91 percent (10.58% Tuesday) and in ICUs at 21.58 percent (21.35% Tuesday).

The autonomous communities have performed 2,466,728 diagnostic tests, of which 1,230,971 have been PCR and 1,235,757 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 5,245.43.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 30.98 percent, up from 28.78 percent on Tuesday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this data be found below 5 percent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’.