01/04/2022

On at 20:09 CET

.

The autonomous communities have notified the Ministry of Health on Tuesday 117,775 new cases of COVID-19, 72,867 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours. These figures are higher than those of the same day last week, when 99,671 positives were reported, which shows the upward trend in the evolution of the pandemic.

The total number of infections in Spain has now risen to 6,785,286 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 2,433.94 points, compared to 2,295.80 points this Monday. In the past two weeks, a total of 1,153,324 positives have been registered.

In this Monday’s report they have been added 116 new deaths, compared to 168 on Monday. Up to 89,689 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry.

Nowadays, there are 12,942 patients admitted for COVID-19 throughout Spain (12,339 Monday) and 1,983 in the ICU (1,974 yesterday Monday). In the last 24 hours there have been 2,044 admissions (1,641 Mondays) and 1,706 new arrivals (738 Mondays). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 10.58 percent (10.10% Monday) and in ICUs at 21.35 percent (21.18% Monday).

The autonomous communities have carried out 2,459,880 diagnostic tests, of which 1,235,087 have been PCR and 1,224,793 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 5,230.87.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 28.78 percent, up from 28.46 percent on Monday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure be below 5 percent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’.