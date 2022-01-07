01/07/2022

On at 22:00 CET

EP

The autonomous communities have notified the Ministry of Health this Friday 242,440 new cases of COVID-19, 35,311 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

The total number of infections in Spain It already rises to 7,164,906 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 2722.27 points, compared to 2574.46 points on Wednesdays. In the past two weeks, a total of 230,157 positives have been registered.

In this Friday’s report 97 new ones have been added deaths, compared to 148 on Wednesday. Up to 89,934 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry.

Nowadays, there are 14,426 patients admitted for COVID-19 throughout Spain (13,359 Wednesdays) and 2,056 in the ICU (2,005 Wednesdays). In the last 24 hours there have been 2,010 admissions (2,212 Wednesdays) and 1,078 new arrivals (1,906 Wednesdays). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 11.79 percent (10.91% Wednesday) and in ICUs at 22.06 percent (21.58% Wednesday).

The autonomous communities have carried out 2,449,543 diagnostic tests, of which 1,197,521 have been PCR and 1,252,022 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 5,208.89.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 33.16 percent, up from 30.98 percent on Wednesday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure be below 5 percent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’.