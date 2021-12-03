12/02/2021 at 21:19 CET

.

The coronavirus incidence curve accelerates its advance in Spain with a rise in the last day of 17 points, up to 234 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with a total of 14,500 new infections, 3,964 more than this Wednesday.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has notified 42 more deaths, which causes the global death toll from coronavirus in Spain to rise to 88,122 people.

The Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzón, has reported on these data after the press conference of the Interterritorial Health Council, in which it has specified that the occupation of intensive care units (ICU) has gone from 8% to 8.4% (the risk threshold is 5%), while in plant it amounts to 3.3% (something above 2% of the precautionary indicator).

In the last week, the incidence has increased by 30%, according to Calzón, who has clarified that the percentage of admissions of this wave in UCI is “three times lower” than the previous ones, except with respect to the fifth, in which “the rates were similar”, he said.

The reports on epidemiological indicators from the Ministry of Health count 4,093 admitted to hospitals in Spain, 722 serious in ICU (741 this Wednesday), while 42 deaths have been reported (28 this Wednesday).

The data points to a transmission upgrade, since in the last week the daily average increase in the incidence to 14 days has been about 9 points, with a total of infections in each day that has oscillated between 8,000 and just over 10,000 cases.

The incidence indicator also rises to 7 days -record on the evolution of the pandemic in the short term- from 121 to 131 cases.

In the last hours, the national average occupancy in ICUs has increased by almost 4 tenths, with eight territories already doubling the risk indicator (5%) on the pressure in these units.

Catalonia is in the lead with 14.4% ICU occupancy, while the Basque Country and La Rioja follow with just over 13%.

Next, Aragon (12.7%), Navarra (11.8%), the Valencian Community (11.1%), Castilla y León (11.2%) and the Community of Madrid (10.4%).

Only Murcia (3.8%), Galicia (2%) and Andalusia (3.7%) are below the risk threshold.

Strong increase in the Basque Country and Navarra

In the Basque Country, the incidence has risen by 31 points in one day, reaching 552 cases and in others like Navarra goes from 622 to 676 (54 points). Both are in the extreme risk indicator (from 500 cases to more).

At high risk (between 300 and 500 points) there is only Aragon with 435 cases, while the rest of the territories are in the middle (from 100 to 300).

Health data indicate that the average incidence in recent weeks of those not vaccinated is 77.9 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants (3.7 million citizens have not received any puncture) and that the number of vaccinated is three times lower, 31.2 cases (37,638,438 in Spain have the complete guideline).

“Between September 20 and November 21, the incidence in fully vaccinated people is much lower than that observed in the unvaccinated”, highlights the Health report.

In those vaccinated between 60 and 80 years of age, they are 7 times less likely to be infected, 14 times less to end up hospitalized and their probability of dying is 14 times less than that of an unvaccinated person at that age.

In the group aged 30 to 59 years, the total incidence is 2 times lower than that of the unvaccinated and up to 9 times lower in hospitalization.