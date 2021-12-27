12/27/2021

On at 22:43 CET

The autonomous communities have notified this Monday to Ministry of Health 214,619 new cases of COVID-19, 23,311 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours. These figures are much higher than those of the same day last week, when 79,704 positives were reported, which shows the great upward trend in the evolution of the pandemic.

The total number of infections in Spain already rises to 5,932,626 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official statistics. The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants it stands at 1,206.21, compared to 911.31 on Thursday, the last day on which data were recorded. In the past two weeks, a total of 572,355 positives have been registered.

In this Monday’s report they have been added 120 new deaths, compared to 85 last Monday. Up to 88,793 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry. In the last week, 200 people with a confirmed positive COVID-19 diagnosis have died in Spain.

Nowadays, there are 9,530 patients admitted for COVID-19 throughout Spain (7,924 Thursdays) and 1,715 in the ICU (1,515 Thursdays). In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,380 admissions (1,135 Thursdays) and 534 discharges (929 Thursdays). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 7.69 percent (6.40% Thursday) and in ICUs at 18.26 percent (16.27% Thursday).

Between December 7 and 27, the autonomous communities have performed 2,230,127 diagnostic tests, of which 1,267,340 have been PCR and 962,787 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 4,742.31.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 17.94 percent, up from 14.65 percent on Thursday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure be below 5 percent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’.

One year of vaccination campaign

On the other hand, twelve months after the vaccination campaign began with the first puncture to Araceli, the octogenarian from the Los Olmos residence in Guadalajara, 85,443,894 doses have been administered in Spain.

The vaccination report of the Ministry of Health published this Monday indicates that 89.9 of the population over 12 years of age already have the complete pattern of vaccine. This percentage represents that 79.8% of the total population is already vaccinated with the double dose.

86.56% of those over 70 years of age already have the booster dose and 23.3% of children from 5 to 11 years old have already inoculated a dose, the main challenges of the campaign at the moment to face the explosion of infections that the omicron variant is causing.

The booster dose campaign that began at the end of last October has already reached 70% of Spaniards between 60 and 69 years old; and 22.53% of those between 50 and 59 years old, the groups in which the extra puncture is more advanced, which has already reached 12.7 million people.

But nevertheless, approximately 20 percent of Spaniards aged 30 to 39 are still lagging behind (78.4% have completed the vaccination) and those aged 20 to 29 years (80.4% have both doses).

In total, in Spain, 85,443,894 doses of the vaccines authorized so far have been administered in these 12 months, of which Pfizer is the one that has been inoculated the most, 58.1 million, plus the 779,000 pediatric patients. From Moderna and AstraZeneca, 14.7 and 9.7 million respectively have been punctured. The administered doses of the single dose of Janssen do not reach two million (1,979,458).