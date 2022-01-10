01/10/2022

After the Christmas festivities, the transmission of the coronavirus continues to rise with 292,394 infections reported during the weekend Y an increase in incidence of 267 points, until the 2,989 casesFigures that continue to push hospital pressure in the ward (13.4%) and in intensive units (23.5%), highly stressed in some communities by Covid admissions.

Data from the Ministry of Health indicate that of the new positives notified after the weekend, 44,039 have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours, while The 90,000 deaths certified by test are already exceeded, after recording 202 more deaths (373 in the last week).

The mortality rate stands at 1.2%, compared to 1.3% last week and thus drops by 6 tenths during the month of December.

Total there are 16,496 admitted throughout Spain, 2,200 serious in intensive care units, data well above 10,000 patients in hospitals in the peaks of the fourth and fifth waves.

The Health data, with the accumulated figures from Friday to Sunday, are already beginning to collect the impact that meetings and mobility have had during the festivities in this sixth wave, which has not yet reached a ceiling, and in which a large part health authorities and experts predict that the maximum peak will be reached in the next few weeks.

Health has confirmed in the update of its epidemiological report that the omicron variant, with a rapid global expansion, predominates in Covid infections in Spain, with percentages between 48.7% and 90.9%, according to the Random samplings carried out in 13 communities.

Hospital admissions, in progressive increase

In Catalonia, ICU occupancy reaches 43.9%, Meanwhile in Basque Country, the territory with the second highest rate, reaches the 35.5%.

According to data from the Basque Government, Hospital pressure for covid patients has increased this Christmas in the Basque Country by 140%, since there are 938 hospitalized with this disease. This situation means that the autonomous community currently registers the highest sum of patients hospitalized for covid in intensive units and the ward since practically the beginning of the pandemic.

Other territories such as Castilla y León (28.1%), Aragon (28.6%), the Community of Madrid (26.8%), the Valencian Community (26.9%) and the Balearic Islands are also under high pressure. (26.2%).

In plant, those with the highest occupancy percentage are: Community of Madrid (19.2%), Basque Country (19.4%), Aragon (19.9%), La Rioja (19.7%) and Catalonia (15, one%).

The incidence also rises to 7 days, despite the decrease of 76 points registered last Thursday, and it does so, after the weekend, in 154 points, up to 1,459 cases. It falls only in Andalusia (614), Navarra (3,195) and La Rioja (922).

Catalonia, a community that took strict measures such as the curfew, has verified a gradual decrease in the speed of propagation of the omicron variant, which is already approaching an Rt (transmission ratio) of one, which is why it considers that it has slowed the impetuous rate of infections, although his hospital pressure is very high, with 500 admitted to ICU.

The 14-day incidence throughout Spain continues to rise with Navarra (7,101, after rising 395 points) and the Basque Country (6,184, with 645 more points) at the head in Spain of the transmission.

They are followed by Aragon (5,415), Castilla y León (4,208), La Rioja (3,131), Catalonia (3,504), Extremadura (3,548), Cantabria (2,389), Castilla-La Mancha (3,082), Asturias (2,968), Galicia (2,926) and the Community of Madrid (2,491).

The positivity rate per test continues to increase, going from 33.1% to 37.1%, with Aragon as the territory with the highest detection rate, 55.9%.

This Monday the students go back to the classrooms -where the quarantines have been relaxed- after the Christmas holidays, to which between 6 and 8% of the teachers have not been able to rejoin, on leave due to covid.

Incidence by age

The highest incidence is registered in the 20 to 29 age bracket, with 4,314 cases, and from 30 to 39, with 3,605.

At the fore are young people in their twenties in Navarre, with an incidence above 10,200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, an equivalence that points to a proportion of infections of just over 1.2 for every 10 citizens in this age group.

Twenty-somethings follow in the Basque Country, with an incidence of 9,397.

In third place in greater transmission are Navarrese citizens aged 30 to 49 years, with an incidence that now exceeds 8,500 cases.