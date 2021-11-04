11/03/2021 at 22:29 CET

EP

The autonomous communities have notified the Ministry of Health this Wednesday a total of 2,287 new cases of Covid-19, 1,515 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours. These figures are lower than those of the same day last week, when 2,532 positives were reported, which shows the downward trend in the evolution of the pandemic.

The total number of infections in Spain already rises to 5,019,255 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 49.31, compared to 49.03 yesterday. In the past two weeks, a total of 23,399 positives have been registered.

39 new deaths were added to this Wednesday’s report, compared to 51 last Wednesday. Up to 87,462 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry. In the last week, 57 people with a confirmed positive COVID-19 diagnosis have died in Spain.

Currently, there are 1,825 patients admitted for COVID-19 throughout Spain (1,740 yesterday) and 411 in the ICU (405 yesterday). In the last 24 hours, there have been 228 admissions (185 yesterday) and 196 discharges (83 yesterday). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 1.48 percent (1.42% yesterday) and in ICUs at 4.50 percent (4.44% yesterday).

Between October 24 and 30, the autonomous communities have carried out 539,126 diagnostic tests, of which 321,442 have been PCR and 217,684 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 1,146.44.

In the meantime, the positivity rate stands at 2.76 percent, up from 2.71 percent yesterday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure be below 5 percent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’.