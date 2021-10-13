10/13/2021 at 9:20 AM CEST

The English press got up this Wednesday morning highlighting the “shame” of what happened during the day on Tuesday, while the England v Hungary at Wembley.

The Hungarian fans were extolled in fights with the English police when the local footballers decided to kneel protesting against racism before the kick-off of the match. The fans booed the footballers and then, the conflicts with the police began to dawn, with images that even show how the Hungarians cornered the agents in a stadium mouth.

The forces of order, in all the hubbub, managed to arrest a person, on whom crimes of ‘racially aggravated public order’ fell towards one of the ‘stewards’.

The English federation issued a statement in which it expressed “knowledge of the events that occurred at Wembley”, and reported that the “They will investigate and report the incident to FIFA”.

Recently, FIFA sanctioned Hungary to play two matches of your national team behind closed doors for the racist behavior of their fans in the first leg in Budapest against the English.

The qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ended with a result of 1 to 1 after the goal of John Stones, that equaled that of Roland sallai penalty.

In the other match of this same group, the Albania – Poland, also presented serious incidents, as Albanian fans threw bottles and blunt objects after Poland’s goal, and the match had to be interrupted for 10 minutes.