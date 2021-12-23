VCTOR MARTNEZ

Updated on Thursday, 23 December 2021 – 01:31

The oil companies denounce that some operators skip Ribera’s ‘green’ quotas and do not pay the sanctions by offering the cheapest liter of gasoline 6 cents at the pump

The Vice President of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, and the Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calvio. BERNARDO DAZ

Biofuel fraud already leaves a hole of 193 million euros to the State and the number does not stop growing. The big oil companies denounce that some operators are failing to comply with the Government’s obligation to incorporate these eco-fuels into gasoline and diesel without the Ministry of Ecological Transition, which directs Teresa Ribera, nothing is done to prevent it. In addition to not complying with the established 9.5% quota, these companies are not paying the ‘fine’ or compensation for non-compliance to which the law requires them, which is leaving a growing head for the public coffers.

But let’s start at the beginning: What are biofuels? These are fuels of renewable origin that do not emit CO2 and are substitutes for conventional fuels. Their price is more expensive than that of derivatives of fossil origin, but they are called to play a fundamental role in the ecological transition in which Spain is immersed. In fact, the regulations require that they be gradually mixed with traditional fuels. That share began as residual, but in 2021 it has already been 9.5% and in 2022 it rises to 10%.

Introducing biofuels has a cost for drivers that, depending on the product, can range from five and six cents per liter. The big oil companies gathered in the AOP employer’s association assure and certify that they do comply with the regulations, although it entails an extra cost in the supply for their clients and a loss of competitiveness compared to other alternative groups that do not.

The law allows an oil operator not to introduce half of the biofuels that it should if it does not have the option of acquiring them on the market or producing them on its own, but in exchange it must pay compensation to the State by buying certificates at a cost of 763 euros per ton of fuel sold. Sources in the energy sector explain that paying this compensation may turn out to be more profitable than introducing the biofuel itself, which is a brake on the development of ‘green’ fuels. This is a market failure, but the real problem is that defaulters are not paying the compensation required by the regulations.

The records of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) show that since 2015 a score of companies have a chronic deficit of these compensation certificates. Last year there were, specifically, six defaulting companies with a debt of 70.6 million euros. They are fewer companies than in other years, but with more sales volume and therefore more unpaid certificates. This amount is added to that of other exercises.

The Ministry of Ecological Transition is preparing a resolution to increase the amount of the compensatory payment in order to avoid that operators prefer to pay the fine to comply with the introduction of biofuels. In the sector they respond that it is not enough and that the measures should be aimed at prosecuting fraud, especially establishing financial guarantees to companies to guarantee that, in the case of not complying with the green quotas, they can face the payment of compensation .

In addition to this, in the AOP environment -which integrates groups such as Repsol, Cepsa, BP or Galp– They ask Ribera to establish a clear decarbonization path for transport with the objectives of introducing biofuels from 2023. For now, the Government limits itself to stating that the mandatory quota will be 10% this next year, but does not detail more objectives.

“Contrary to the neighboring countries, in Spain there is a growing fraud of tens or hundreds of millions of euros per year, due to insufficient and ineffective regulation. The guarantees required are minimal and not dissuasive, and the Control mechanisms, inoperative, for slow. Consequently, the fraudsters do their thing and, when it is necessary to render accounts, they liquidate their companies, creating new ones to persevere “, denounce sources of the sector.

