The laboratories of Spanish hospitals they are again overwhelmed for the realization of PCR tests to confirm positive cases of coronavirus. Although more and more communities are accepting the results of antigen tests as valid, for weeks, technicians have tripled the number of tests they perform daily and have once again intensified shifts. Only in Castile and Leon, is received every day in hospitals an average of 1,500 samples from health centers.

This is how Juan Carlos Rodríguez, president of the Spanish Association of Laboratory technicians (AETEL) the main and oldest national organization that represents the Superior Technicians of Clinical and Biomedical Laboratory and the Superior Technicians of Pathological Anatomy and Cytodiagnosis who work in hospitals. “Until now, the situation was not as serious as in the first wave – back then, much less PCR was done because they did not have reagents or they lacked equipment, it is precise – due to the lightness of the cases with the omicron variant, but even so we have been overwhelmed for some time. some weeks: we have tripled the tests“.

The PCRs that are carried out in hospitals are, in many cases, of people who are admitted – not necessarily due to coronavirus – either sick or because they are going to undergo an operation and to which tests must be carried out before any intervention. In addition, there are the people who enter with suspected covid-19 infection and the tests that arrive from health centers to process: an average of 1,500 a day only in Castilla y León, explains Rodríguez, who works at the Salamanca Hospital.

It is up to this group to carry out the analysis of positive patients in the departments of Microbiology from hospitals, which is where PCRs are carried out; collect samples for RNA extraction; put them in the analyzer equipment to then detect the DNA of the virus and then sequence. Once everything is done, the one who signs the report is the microbiologist.

A collective that groups together some 40,000 professionals who work in public and private hospitals from all over Spain and who consider that their vital work is not sufficiently recognized. They claim that their training, a higher degree of Vocational training, become a four-year college degree as happens in other countries and, even, explains Juan Carlos Rodríguez, they do not rule out stoppages in the sector.

Surfing the sixth wave

The president of AETEL explains how his work has changed in the successive waves. In the current, specifies, a large number of cases are detected through antigen testing carried out by health centers and hospitals themselves -in special circuits enabled in this sixth wave- and self-diagnostic tests acquired in pharmacies. In fact, several communities already consider the positives detected in these tests as valid without the need to undergo a Confirmation PCR.

Still go on with the incessant rise in cases in Spain -the indicators of the pandemic return to pulverize their records a few hours after saying goodbye to the year and the incidence (with data from Thursday) already reached 1,775 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days- hospital laboratories have once again noticed a huge work overload. “For a month we have been tripling the PCR samples when it seemed that this was on the way to normality. We have again intensified 24-hour shifts and analyzed what type of variant it is to find out what is the prevalence of omicron, which is already very high and that is why there are so many infections “, explains Juan Carlos Rodríguez.

PCR from health centers

Not all PCRs are performed in the same space of time, specify. It depends on the equipment and laboratories and which patient they are for. For example, emergency procedures for a patient who must undergo surgery can be done in up to twenty minutes, when before, the technician explains, it took four hours. In hospitals there are also great teams where samples arriving from health centers are analyzed.

Several communities accept the positive result of an antigen test, but the laboratory technicians disagree: “The protocols say that it must be confirmed with PCR”

Basque Country, Catalonia and Navarra, are the autonomies where more PCR is being carried out, indicates Juan Carlos Rodriguez, for whom, the correct thing is that positive antigen tests are later confirmed with a test of this type, something that, given the huge number of cases, there are communities where, as Madrid or Catalonia, is no longer being done. Moreover, the Ministry of Health itself has announced, with the change in the isolation period from 10 to 7 days in the case of asymptomatic positives, that people who present symptoms should not undergo a PCR after their isolation (in this case 10 days). Neither to finish that quarantine, nor to join his work.

“But the protocols say that it must be confirmed with PCR”, disagrees the president of AETEL. “Many antigens, even if the result is negative, do not detect that you may be infected, for example if you have a low viral load. In addition, there are variants that can escape this test“. Another aspect that stands out is the picaresque that can occur with test results that are often performed at home.” How do I think I eat? GP that you have made an antigen and is it positive? “, he concludes.