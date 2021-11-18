Every journalist’s dream is to meet “THE NEWS”; be the one to discover it, be the first to communicate it, have the scoop, and if that news is incredible, if it is so attractive that you know that it will hook the public in an amazing way, so much so that they will not get up from the chair, or blink, then that dream has come true and you can score many goals in your favor and many congratulations, in addition to the professional pride of having achieved a journalistic feat.

But the journalist has a great enemy: the lie. Giving news that turns out to be false is like everything and nothing, like being on the altars of journalism and falling into the mud in a matter of hours. And, in addition, now the media have another added problem: immediacy, which has always existed in journalism (you know, as my professor of Journalistic Writing Pedro Sorela used to say “There is nothing older than yesterday’s newspaper”), but now, With social networks, it has acquired some tinges that are even “dangerous”. If we are not quick to break the news, surely someone is going to overtake us in a matter of seconds and, worst of all, that someone does not have to be a professional colleague, it can be anyone who, with their mobile and your social networks, be the one who has given that succulent information.

That is why the journalist has to be quick, but not run over with his own information and, of course, flee from the lie. It’s easy to say, but it can be difficult to unmask it and discover that you are being sneaked just to have a minute of glory. The sources must be contrasted, even though spreading fallacies has become a continuum, especially those that come from the political class.

All this reflection comes from the case of Manel Monteagudo, the man who told a journalist that he had been in a coma for 35 years and that he had recently left it. Raise your hand who will not get hooked on this news, with Manel’s statements saying that everything for him was very strange, this world in which he has now awakened, seeing his photos when he was young, speaking with nostalgia about what would like to do now … The news is good, very good, and as such, it spread through the media and social networks at full speed.

For me the journalist’s failure was to first publish the interview and then talk to the other protagonists of this story (doctors, family, neighbors …); That interview should have been saved and, later, with all the information and the certainty that it was true, published it. But whoever is free of sin, cast the first stone, because what journalist would not have been seduced by such an informative gem and would have run to publish it, without waiting for the rest of the “investigation” to reveal that Manel was lying.

I have read, as a result of this news, many opinions against journalism, like “this is the journalism we have today”, “how little credibility from now on”, “this man wanted his minute of glory and he laughed of journalism in all the face… ”, etc., etc. It is very easy to give your opinion, and even more so on social networks, but stoning the journalist who broke the news seems unfair to me, because they have been deceived and because, in addition, who does not want to hear news of this type now, full of hope, with its point of nostalgia (surely we have all thought about what the world was like and how we were 35 years ago, when supposedly Manel had an accident), news that ends with a happy ending, among all the tangle of bad news that we have now, one day in and another as well.

Seeing Manel speak later in front of the cameras admitting his lie has also seemed an act of bravery. for his part, and at least if I were the journalist who broke the news, his forgiveness would have served me well. Because you can be very good at your thing, but if someone decides to mess up your work, as this man has done, with a made-up story, there is little you can do to escape. Nobody remembers that father who, on behalf of his disabled daughter, raised a whole wave of solidarity to get the necessary money with which to cover the costs of his daughter’s treatment? It was all a lie and this man did not fool a single journalist, he fooled us all.

Then, How to escape liars? My theory is that you can’t, it is complicated, almost impossible; They can “sneak” it in with a surprising story and even with the most everyday information, so we always cite our sources and contrast as much as possible. And from there…, having a little point of distrust always helps to want to continue knowing more.

Susana Garrido Sánchez-Cano. Director of SusanaEnLaRed Communication

