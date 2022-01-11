01/11/2022 at 09:02 CET

JL Ferrer

The Frankenstein tree is at the same time a curious work of art and a prodigy of agriculture, the work of the professor of Art at the University of Syracuse (USA) Sam Van Aken. The tree It is capable of producing 40 different species of fruit and has been created using conventional grafting techniques.

The inventor had the help of a qualified team of biologists and farmers, who contributed their knowledge on the grafting of shoots of different plants. One of the most striking aspects of the tree is that, depending on the growing season of each variety, the tree changes color and aroma.

The common denominator of the essential components is that, in all cases, they are “bone” plants, that is, they are supported by a trunk or branches.

Up to now, Twenty specimens of Frankenstein have been planted in art museums, university campuses, and private land from the United States. The first stage of preparation combines about twenty types of fruit, which is followed by pruning and the addition of as many varieties.

The creator of the tree | Agencies

Van Aken managed to graft different stone fruit plants, such as peaches, plums, apricots, nectarines and cherries, to create a single tree that grows 40 different types of fruit.

Since these stone fruits have great similarities in their chromosomal structure, Van Aken set out to combine them using a ‘chip grafting’ process. In spring, the tree blooms in shades of pink, crimson and white, and bears the various fruits in series during the summer.

To carry out this project with artistic borders, complex techniques, chemical components or laboratory experiments were not necessary. The procedure is absolutely natural. These magical fruit trees are children of native trees, heirlooms and fruits of ancient times.

Frankenstein Tree Fruits | Agencies

The place where the first specimen was planted is an orchard of the Agricultural Experiment Station in New York, which was recovered by the professor when he learned that it was going to be demolished.

“I wanted the tree to interrupt and transform everyday life, and I also wanted to surprise people”revealed Van Aken. “When the tree unexpectedly blooms with different colors and you see the different types of fruit hanging from the branches, not only does the way you see it change, but it also changes the way things are perceived in general,” he told the newspaper Clarín .

The surprising tree allows different combinations to be accommodated, since Van Aken’s project actually encompasses more than 250 varieties of fruit on different trees. For this reason, the public has the opportunity to see different models of Frankenstein in Arkansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Van Aken’s intention is to manipulate nature to enhance its beauty. This type of initiative has its determining factor: to see if a graft has borne fruit, you have to wait years and you have to be very careful with pruning and the strategic areas where the grafts are placed, as well as working around the growth cycle of each fruit that is used.

“I see it as a work of art, a research project and a form of conservation. Is sculpture through grafts“said Van Aken, whose main goal is now to get” the tree of hundred fruits. “

What is and how is an agricultural graft made?

What exactly is a graft? It is the genetic, morphological and anatomical union of two different plants, whose main purpose is to shorten the production time. Now, why shorten the production time? It means reducing the time in which a plant begins to produce, and it is commercially applied to fruit trees, which have a period of time of 2.5 to 5 years to generate fruit.

All fruit trees (apple, peach, banana, mango, avocado, apple, pear, etc.) require some time to physiologically reach their development and begin their flowering and consequent fruiting.

The graft in practice is the sum of a pattern (the plant on which it sits) and a crook (the branch that we want to make fructify). There are several types of graft. The most used are pattern + double crochet and pattern + plate. The vareta is a twig chosen from a healthy plant and the veneer is a section with a vegetative bud, also from a healthy plant. This operation also has the purpose of making the plants chosen for the vareta and veneer provide resistance to diseases, viruses, bacteria and pests.

The grafting process is carried out only if there is the highest possible genetic affinity. That is, if they are species of the same genus, the percentage of generation of cellular union is higher.