11/21/2021 at 08:00 CET

Nikao won his second South American Cup with Ath this Saturday in Montevideo. Paranaense. The midfielder, one of the remnants of the 2018 title, scored the title goal against Red Bull Bragantino (1-0) with a spectacular volley. He was chosen by Conmebol as the MVP of the match. At 29, he definitely entered the history of the Curitiba club, where he led a life marked by poverty, family setbacks and problems with alcohol.

Alcoholism accompanied him for a decade, between the ages of 12 and 22, at a time he suffered a lot of suffering from the family situations that he had to live through. He was at the bottom of the well, where all the talent he had for soccer could stay, but he went forward.

Born into a poor family in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, he had almost no contact with his father. At the age of eight, his mother passed away from cancer. He was cared for by his grandmother, who would die as a teenager … and soon after his older brother would in a tragic car accident. It was one slap after another.

“I had to sweat blood, but nobody can build anything alone”, states about his victory over alcohol dependence. He went through the grassroots categories of PSV Eindhoven, of CSKA Moscow, he was in a thousand and one clubs until in 2015 he arrived at Ath. Paranaense, where he found stability. He has 47 goals in 300 official matches. His source of motivation is his wife and two children.

He already has three important titles with Furacao: the two South American (2018 and 2021) and the Copa do Brasil (2019). And, in December, he will face a new final: that of the Copa do Brasil against At. Mineiro, who is the virtual champion of the Brasileirao.

“The strength of our team passes through the will, through determination, by never giving up even if the game is very difficult for us”, states the flyer, which highlights that “This title is the reflection of the good collective work that Ath. Paranaense has been executing for years, we have learned to play finals.”

SOLIDARITY WITH THE MOST NEEDED

Nikao has never forgotten where her roots are. For years, she has been helping with social projects in Curitiba, mainly with the homeless, who live in the coldest capital of the country. On winter nights, he goes out to distribute warm food, clothing and blankets to those most in need.

It is something he does with discretion. “You will hardly see me talking about it”, he stated modestly in the changing rooms of the Centenario stadium. “When one day I needed it, I found help, now I try to extend my hand to others”, assures.

Nikao he has won the hearts of . torcedores, his fellow citizens and the locker room, where he plays a leadership role. “She is an exceptional staff, who works hard”, said this Saturday Thiago Heleno, the captain of the Furacao.