He raised it in 1973, and has not lowered it again. I can’t do it anymore, even if I wanted to … He’s completely stunted.

In Hindu culture, a sadhu is a monk or ascetic who abandons everything to follow the path of penance with the aim of achieving enlightenment.

In Hinduism, life goes through four phases: study, be a father, be a pilgrim, and finally become a sadhu.

In 1973, Love bharati He had passed the first two phases: he had studied, he was a bank employee in India, and he had 3 children. But he was not satisfied with his life. Suddenly decided to abandon everything, raise your arm as penance for world peace, in honor of the god Shiva, and never lower it again. 48 years later, he still keeps his promise:

“HARD TO BELIEVE” 🙌 Sadhu Amar Bharati has kept his right Arm raised for more than 45 years as a sign of devotion to Shiv Shambhu 🙏🔱 pic.twitter.com/ikyrgIhvGq – V शुद्धि (@V_Shuddhi) September 27, 2021

Almost half a century ago he started the pilgrimage, became an ascetic, and today he is one of the most revered sadhu in India.

“I do not ask for much. Why do we fight each other, why is there so much hatred and enmity between us? I want all Indians to live in peace. I want everyone to live in peace,” he explained in an interview.

Love bharati confess that the first two years were tortureespecially the first few weeks. His arm hurt a lot, the pain was excruciating. It kept him up even when he slept.

But I had already decided to become a sadhu, and his penance was justified: world peace and honoring Shiva, well worth a raised arm.

From the second year the arm began to atrophy, and it stopped feeling it.

48 years have passed, and as seen in the photographs, Amar Bharati’s arm has completely atrophied.

Now I could not lower it even if I wanted to. He cannot move it, and the cartilage in his shoulder and elbow has dried up. You cannot fold it. The only way to do it would be to break it.

For our Western culture this penance may be difficult to understand. But in Hinduism these types of feats are highly respected.

It is estimated that there are several million sadhus in India, although most are content to fast, pray and meditate. They don’t do such extreme penances.