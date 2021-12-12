12/12/2021 at 12:29 CET

The father and sister of the 30-year-old man who allegedly killed 69 stabs to his mother in June 2020 in San Vicente del Raspeig (Alicante) they will request the reviewable permanent prison in the trial that begins tomorrow before a popular jury in the Provincial Court.

The oral hearing is held both for the murder of the accused’s mother and for the attempted murder of his father at the San Vicente family home, on June 4, 2020.

According to the prosecution’s initial account, the defendant used a kitchen knife to first stab his mother, delivering up to 69 incisions with two kitchen knivesTaking advantage of the fact that the victim was lying on the couch watching television, unable to defend herself.

Afterwards, the accused hid his mother’s body and waited at home until his father returned. When he arrived at the home, he tried to distract him by giving him conversation until he got him to turn his back on him and at that moment he also began to stab him, causing him to even three serious injuries for that had to be hospitalized.

However, the intervention of a neighbor to help the father caused the accused to leave the house, get into his vehicle and flee in the direction of Alicante, where he was detained by the National Police.

The prosecution requests for the defendant a sentence of 25 years in prison as responsible for a first crime of murder with treachery, in relation to the death of his mother, in addition to other 15 years for attempted murder regarding his father.

For its part, the private prosecution exercised by the father and the sister of the defendant elevate the request for punishment up to the permanent reviewable prison for the death of the mother, after alleging their special vulnerability, and another 15 years for the attempted murder.

For its part, the defendant’s defense alleges that he acted under the effects of a psychotic outbreak as consequence of his addiction to drugs and alcohol.

The oral hearing will take place at the Alicante Provincial Court between Monday and Thursday, when the deliberation of the jury to render a verdict.