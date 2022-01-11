If there are two major issues that are taking center stage these years, they are undoubtedly the rise of cryptocurrencies and ESG criteria (environmental, social and governance). However, these do not circulate independently, but are closely related.

The irruption of cryptocurrencies has not only shaken the political, economic or technological world, but has also sparked debate in other branches of society. One of them is how cryptocurrencies affect the environment.

Something that initially emerged as a niche idea is gradually gaining scope, generating discussions in all areas of society.

Cryptocurrency mining is taking on a negative image in the cryptocurrency market due to its role as a major emitter of greenhouse gases. Cryptocurrency mining affects the climate and the environment through air and water pollution.

And it is that for the development of both Bitcoin and the rest of cryptocurrencies, a large amount of energy is required. In March 2021, the consumption of this digital currency was analyzed and it was estimated that it was spending 149 terawatt hours per year.

It is considered that currently electricity spending on Bitcoin mining exceeds that of countries like Denmark, Bulgaria and Belarus, and accounts for more than 25% of energy consumption in the Netherlands, 15% in Australia or 10% in the United Kingdom.

The carbon footprint of mining this coin alone per year exceeds 17,000 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide.

To put it in context, cryptocurrency miners are in charge of producing the hash code, which is obtained using software specially created to be able to circumvent cryptographic problems. Light consumption has increased by about 30% in some cities of the world.

Furthermore, this process generates a large amount of electronic waste in the environment. These can be very harmful to local water bodies due to overheating. Physical electronic waste includes computers, ASIC equipment, graphics cards, and many more.

In the following map we can see which are the countries that are dedicated to producing cryptocurrencies in greater quantity.

We can quickly see that China is the largest producer of digital currencies, then the United States followed by Russia, etc.

As we can see, energy dependence to produce coins directly affects the environment and the traditional electrical ecosystem. The high complexity of producing them results in the need for a large amount of electricity with a lot of associated problems.

Nowadays developers are looking for alternative options to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and eliminate the potential consequences of cryptocurrencies on the climate and the environment.