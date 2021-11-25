11/25/2021 at 3:38 PM CET

.

The metal industries of Cádiz have recovered normality today, once the workers have ratified the agreement signed last night between the unions and the employers, with which they have ended a strike that has generated disturbances in the cities and industrial estates of the province for nine days.

The workers have returned to their posts, with the “wound” that their fight for maintaining purchasing power will make them lose an average of between 600 and 700 euros on his next payroll, according to union sources.

“We were never given anything as a gift to the workers. We will not sell our rights “, said today the provincial secretary of Industry of CCOO, Juan Linares, one of the negotiators of this agreement, together with his counterpart from the UGT, Antonio Montoro.

Linares has been satisfied with the agreement reached, but has complained that it took “a rather hard road” to achieve his goal of wages are equated with the increase in the consumer price index (CPI) year-on-year.

For this, a mechanism is arbitrated by which for 2021, 2022 and 2023 a fixed increase is fixed to tables of 2%. Once the real interannual CPI for each year is known, if it exceeds 2%, the salary tables will be updated annually with 80% of the difference between the aforementioned real CPI and 2%. The remaining percentage of the difference will increase to tables on January 1, 2024, as the basis for the next collective agreement.

The formula, which has been reached after four meetings that add up to 31 hours of negotiation, has put an end to a conflict that is the “worst” that has ever happened. Juan Linares, a historian of trade unionism in Cádiz, with more than thirty years behind them fighting in the serious labor conflicts that have been experienced in the industry of the province in these three decades.

One thing has shown him: “You have to go out, they force you to go out, because there is no other way. The businessmen had to be asked a question: why are they signing now after eleven days of strike (nine indefinite and two previous)? “” Because you have to go out into the streets. The first day they don’t give it to you, they start to say that they can’t, that they can’t and with pressure they give it to you. They are forcing us to do these things, “he replies.

In addition to the mechanism that they have agreed to have wages reviewed in accordance with the CPI, it highlights the importance of the agreement includes the creation of a commission to monitor it, made up of eight people, four from the business side and four from the social sector, two from UGT and two from CCOO, with an invitation to participate from representatives of the Labor Inspection, the Employment Department, Social Security and the Public Service of State employment.

This commission will ensure that this time what is signed is fulfilled, especially with the “most vulnerable” workers, the temporary ones.

A commission that the unions consider necessary because, says Juan Linares, the auxiliary industries of the naval sector are “the law of the jungle in terms of days, overtime, weekly rest, high eventuality rate … “.

Linares has assured that in this negotiation “things have fallen by the wayside.” “Negotiation produces wounds. The wounds that you don’t get everything you want. “

Wounds that they intend to close in September 2022, when they will begin to negotiate the next collective agreement and they will fight again for what they have not achieved now, such as ending the double salary scale, between fixed and temporary.

That is why the employers have not been told a “goodbye” if not a “see you later.”

The general secretary of the Cadiz Metal Entrepreneurs Federation, José Muñoz, today once again showed his satisfaction with the agreement and the resolution of the conflict.

“For the business organization, the validity during 2023 was essential to be able to recover everything that companies have been losing since the beginning of the pandemic and to be able to face the effort that will require the payment of arrears and the growth of the table, “he said in a statement.

Various politicians and leaders have also shown their satisfaction.

In her social networks, the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has affirmed that “mobilizations and social dialogue are the basis for gaining rights for workers”, and has bet that this agreement is “a step forward in the future of the Bay of Cádiz”.

For its part, the head of the Treasury, Maria Jesus Montero, has also concluded the agreement: “Cádiz has to continue looking straight ahead at its present and its industrial future. And, despite the difficulties, the Government will continue to bet on the bay,” he said in a tweet.

The anarcho-syndicalist formation CGT, which has not been part of the negotiations because it has less than 10 percent representation among workers in the province’s naval sector, has positioned itself against the agreement, which he has described as “shameful” and “crumbs”, and has called for the strike to continue for two more days.