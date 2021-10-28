10/28/2021 at 8:22 PM CEST

David Page

The Government launched a shock plan in mid-September to contain the rise of the electricity bill with strong reductions in taxes and the fixed part of the rate, which deepened other measures adopted in the middle of summer. The rise in electricity prices and its impact on the bill are such that they have ended up eating the effect of the measures promoted by the Executive a month after their approval.

The price of electricity continues to run wild in October. The IThe National Statistics Institute (INE) unveiled its advance CPI estimate for this month on Thursday and warned that inflation will climb to 5.5%, placing the consumer price index at its highest level since 1992. The INE explicitly warns that the sharp rise is mainly due to electricity costs assumed by Spanish households, and to a lesser extent due to higher fuel prices, although the specific growth rates of each of them are not yet known.

The CPI advance does not reflect in a disaggregated way the evolution of the different components of the price basket, so the exact rise and its impact on inflation will not be known until mid-November, when the INE publishes the complete statistics for the current month.

In the statistics corresponding to September -when the government measures were already in force in the second half of the month- the price of electricity has already shot up 10.9% and placed the annual CPI variation at 4%, clearly below of the rate that the INE anticipates for October.

Sánchez’s unviable promise

A rise in electricity that does not stop and that makes it practically unfeasible for the Government to fulfill the promise -which President Pedro Sánchez and Vice President Teresa Ribera reconfirm in recent weeks and insist on maintaining- that the average cost of the electricity bill will be similar to that of 2018 in the whole of 2021, discounting the effect of inflation.

“We are convinced that it will be achieved. The calculation regarding the average of the Spanish household bills is correct & rdquor ;, confirmed the vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, in an interview with El Periódico de España. “For a very important number of households the bill in these months is even lower than the one they had been paying previously and for some other families the bill will be very similar to the one they had been paying & rdquor ;, he insisted.

It was on September 16 when the Royal Decree-Law of the Government came into force with the measures to cushion the impact on the electricity bill of the increases in the electricity and gas markets with tax reductions and reduction of costs charged to the receipt, and that reinforced the first measures adopted in June.

The regulation consolidated the VAT reduction of the electricity bill from 21% to 10% applied since June, extended the suspension of the 7% tax on electricity generation until the end of the year and reduced the special tax on electricity to the minimum allowed by Brussels, from 5.1% to 0.5%. In addition, the regulated charges included in the bill were lowered by 96% (which are used to finance the premiums for renewables, the extra costs of the extra-peninsular territories and the payment of the debt of the electricity system).