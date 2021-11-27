The operations office of the Boston Red Sox went shopping for Black Friday purposes, adding a new item to the signature toy store for a season heading into 2022 with the experienced right-handed pitcher, Michael Wacha.

Since 2019, the player has not found stability with his buyers in the Major Leagues, going from his St. Louis Cardinals, to the New York Mets in 2020, then Tampa Bay Rays in 2021 and in 2022 he will have a new one for him. home in Boston.

The Red Sox reach a one-year deal with RHP Michael Wacha for the 2022 season. Welcome to Boston, @MichaelWacha! pic.twitter.com/mfAP80KO8M – Boston Red Sox (@RedSoxBeisbol) November 27, 2021

Combined since 2019, the 30-year-old pitcher has had 54 starts as a result of 66 games pitched and 285.1 innings of action, leaving an ERA at 5.11, while a defense-independent ERA (FIP) of 5.07, who has only been able to keep 74.0% of runners who have become pregnant without scoring in the race.

Similarly since 2019, opposing hitters have hit him for the high average of .281, while his WHIP has been observed at 1.45, along with an ERA-adjusted ERA (ERA-) has been 123 points, remaining by a margin of 23% below the MLB average… quite a catastrophe.

The biggest example of the headache that has been lies in his SIERA of 4.00 in 2021, a statistic that adjusts the effectiveness of a pitcher to the park factor, resulting in what the real effectiveness of a pitcher should have been. His SIERA record for the year ranks eighth highest in the American League.

Something positive about Wacha is the strikeout that he can be and his low records of walks, who in 2021 had 22.9% of matches that ended in strikeouts, while only 5.9% of walks, having a differential of 17.0 % of strikeouts awarded for each ticket.

In the same way, a pitcher with a high rate of dominating the rival with grooves, as it was in 2021 that 39.5% of his contacts against ended up in grooves, while 35.1% in highs and 25.4% in forms of lines, positive points, although It would enter into context how much the Red Sox infield would help him, who during 2021 were the worst in Outs Above Average (OAA) with -35, a statistic that he evaluates from distance to reach.

He is not a pitcher with a high rate of uncontrol, but one who relies too much on defense and in that the Red Sox are not the clear sign of help. His SIERA in 2021 playing at Tropicana Field is a clear message of how bad it was, that going to Fenway Park does not mean that he will do better.

Michael Wacha Red Sox deal is for $ 7M – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 27, 2021

The right will receive a salary of US $ 7 million, a player of the same abilities and age as Martin Pérez, from whom the Red Sox rejected a club option for US $ 6 million for 2022. Michael Wacha guarantees to do well for 2022 according to their past trends, none today.