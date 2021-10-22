Getting rid of bad odors in the home is much easier than you think. Put this foolproof trick to the test and you’ll effortlessly achieve a clean, fresh environment throughout your home.

The environment of our home is not always as fresh and pleasant as we would like. The house can smell bad for many reasons: due to tobacco, pet urine, food that has gone bad, sweaty clothes or shoes, and much more.

Fortunately, you have at your disposal all kinds of remedies and tricks to eliminate bad odors at home. For example, you can buy an air purifier, which traps the stench thanks to its activated carbon filters.

You can also use commercial products like enzymatic odor neutralizers. As the name suggests, they do not mask the stench like air fresheners do, but are specially formulated to eliminate odor.

Natural products are another alternative, and today we are going to talk about one of the most effective ones to ensure that the environment of your home is fresh and clean: white vinegar.

Do you want to remove stains easily and make your clothes smell better? Add these secret ingredients to your washing machine and get the best results.

And is that the infallible trick to eliminate bad odors at home could not be easier. You just have to put a container with white vinegar and the product will absorb the bad smell.

You can also put vinegar in a spray bottle and spray it. You can apply it around the room or directly on objects that you would like to deodorize, such as carpets, mattresses, shoes or the garbage can.

But how is this possible? White vinegar is made up of approximately 5 – 8% acetic acid and works to neutralize alkaline odors.

It is effective whether you leave it in a container near the source of the bad smell or if you spray it around the room.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

And don’t worry about the vinegar smell. Believe it or not, vinegar smell dissipates quickly, and if you prefer you can also dilute it in water to make it less strong.

The good thing about vinegar is that it does not mask the bad smell, but neutralizes it. After using it, you can apply an air freshener in case you want to perfume your home with a fragrance that you like.