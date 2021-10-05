Pau Gasol He was born in Barcelona on July 6, 1980. He began his love affair with basketball at his school before signing for CB Cornellà. From there he gave way to FC Barcelona, in the 1997/98 season, at the age of 16. On January 17, 1999 he made his debut in the ACB League against CB Cáceres. However, it was not the year of its confirmation. It was not until the following season when Pau began to play definitively in the first team, although his explosion took place in the 2000/01 campaign, in which he ended up being MVP of the Copa del Rey Finals and the league.

Landing in the NBA

Pau appeared in the NBA draft in 2001 and, after his exhibition in the final of the Spanish league, was chosen by the Atlanta Hawks in the number 3 position of the draft, being the first untrained player in the United States who was chosen so high in that position. He was immediately transferred to Memphis Grizzlies, where he managed to be the rookie of the year after a dream first season: 17.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

With the Grizzlies Pau played a total of 6 and a half seasons and ended up averaging more than twenty points per game and almost 10 rebounds between 2005 and 2007, which made many big teams in the league interested in his services.

Titles

After seeing that with the Grizzlies he was not going to be able to achieve anything important, he managed to be transferred to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008, where as soon as he arrived he played (and lost) an NBA finals. Then, he won the next two doing a perfect duet with Kobe Bryant. However, the departure of Phil Jackson caused the team to stop fighting for the title and little by little it faded. Pau left LA in 2014 to play two very good years with the Chicago Bulls.

In 2016, Gregg Popovich called him to play at the San Antonio Spurs, where he played two first seasons in which his prominence was less than expected given his performance in Chicago. In 2018 his ordeal began. With no chances with Popovich, he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks where he played 3 games before injuring himself. It would be his last moments in the best league in the world. In 2019/20 he returned to try it with the Blazers, but could not make his debut. He continued with his recovery and, with the aim of being in the Tokyo Games, he played the final of the last ACB and Euroleague league with Barcelona, ​​winning the domestic title and losing the only title that remained to be won.

Spain

His record with Spain is impressive since he won the Junior World title in Lisbon in 1999 with the Gold generation. Since then, 3 Olympic medals (two silver and one bronze), one world gold and seven European medals (three gold, two silver). and two bronzes). Almost nothing for the best Spanish player of all time.