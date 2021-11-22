Related news

Alicante has been the protagonist of Rocío Camacho’s latest video on Instagram, a publication about the emotional dependence in couple relationships. The publication has been widely shared on social networks, and the images show locations such as the Balcón de Mediterráneo in Benidorm, the colored houses of Villajoyosa, the San Juan beach wave Esplanade In the city center.

‘Emotional dependence‘is the title of the post of Rocio Camacho on Instagram, which has more than 2 million views and 140K likes in the last four days. Users have not taken long to comment on the publication congratulating the young woman for her reflection.

Other people known as the former contestant from the Isle of Temptations, Inma CampanoThey even wrote that he was moved by him. “Something has fallen into my eye,” he commented. Other influencers such as Mery Turiel, Sara Fructuoso or Susana Megan also made their comments.

Tying is not wanting

“I can’t go on with this. I don’t want to be tied to anyone.” Camacho’s video begins with a goodbye. A boy is leaving her in a restaurant, and she is left with her mouth open. Afterwards, images of the girl are shown in different places in the province, while she narrates the text.

Rocío Camacho talks about emotional dependence on the Paseo de la Esplanade of Alicante. “I consider that dependency in general is something dangerous. Putting your happiness, your mental stability, your feelings, your decisions in the hands of another person are cowardly,” he explains.

With phrases like “you’ll never be enough for the wrong person“or” the instability of someone who treats you like a wild card, will never make you become the ‘ace’ of his deck “, the young woman shows how toxic some relationships can be. Difference between ‘wanting’ and ‘possessing’. “Being next to someone should always be an option and not a necessity,” he explains.

The young woman has received so many messages from other girls telling her similar experiences, which has already announced that it is working on a new video with a similar theme. Its name will be ‘Time’, but it will still take 22 days to see the result. This was announced by Rocío herself in her stories with a countdown.

This influencer, who has her own clothing line, is used to talking about mental health, self esteem or Couple relationships. Co (n) reason is the title of his first creation, a ‘self-help’ book published in 2021 with which Rocío Camacho talks about the entry of young people into adulthood. Although the young woman wanted to clarify in an interview with La Voz de Galicia that she is not a psychologist, and that she only wanted to give her opinion and tell your experience.

“You are already complete, you should only want someone to complement you, not that it completes you“, affirms Rocío Camacho in Emotional dependency.

