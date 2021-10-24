Related news

That green is the color of the season is something that there is no doubt about at this point in the season. But it is a specific garment of this color that is making some of the most sought-after fashion prescribers fall in love. Its original design together with its striking color They have helped to disperse this piece through the streets of cities around the world and it is no wonder.

It is an original skirt signed by Zara, how could it be otherwise. Its pattern is mini and high-rise and is made in a rustic fabric that contrasts with its most special detail: a golden chain that borders the entire hem. In addition, this garment has an uneven hem, a detail that gives it a sexy point. However, it is not an exaggeration that a thick black stocking cannot be worn on more formal occasions.

Zara’s green skirt Zara

Such has been the success of the garment that is currently sold out in all sizes on the website of the Galician firm. Only the stocks that are available in physical stores remain, which can be purchased for 29.95 euros.

When it comes to combining this skirt, its striking color has given influencers enough argument to agree on the tone they should choose for the top. most of they bet on white in different patterns: T-shirts, blouses or shirts, but always in this tone that brings great doses of light to the style.

Among the few shades that join the white in the outfits that are proposed on Instagram are the Orange, the pink stick, the Brown and the black. All these colors are added in small doses and in the form of accessories such as bags, caps or accessories.

Footwear is usually determined by the top garment that is added to the skirt. In the universe of social networks there are all kinds of options -some more risky than others-: from the classic strappy sandals, to thick-soled military boots, to irreplaceable sports shoes. In addition, other trendy options such as mules or clogs with a wooden sole can be included.

One of the proposals for the skirt that can be found on Instagram. Social networks

On Zara’s own website they propose a much more winter optionas they coordinate the skirt with a thick bone-tone sweater and a black-tone overall. To these garments they add some high-top boots to complete an ideal look to combat the cold, to which you just have to add some stockings if you need them.

[Más información:¡Hola, otoño! Cómo debes cuidar tu ropa de abrigo esta temporada]

Follow the topics that interest you