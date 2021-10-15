10/15/2021 at 5:44 PM CEST

Injuries have been crossed again in the difficult path of the Spanish team towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Luis Enrique solved the ballot well despite the many for the UEFA Nations League Final Four, but as soon as the players returned to their teams, he encountered two bad news, the injuries of Ferran Torres and Mikel Oyarzabal. One more complication for the two decisive matches on November 11 and 14 against Greece (Athens) and Sweden (Seville) in which Spain must win to access the World Cup.

Ferran Torres is the most serious case. The discomfort in the right foot that was dragging on the right foot turned into a fracture that will keep you between two and three months off, as confirmed by Pep Guardiola. Therefore, the Manchester City forward is safe for the next window.

Mikel Oyarzabal, meanwhile, has suffered a muscle micro-tearr, as confirmed by Imanol Aguacil. It is not a serious ailment, so it could be recovered for the double international commitment, although everything will depend on its evolution.

The status of the rest of the players who missed the last list:

MORATA: He continues to recover from the muscle injury that prevented him from playing in the Final Four. He’s ruled out for Juventus’ game against Roma on Sunday, but his comeback shouldn’t take much longer.

GERARD MORENO: He has already returned to training with Villarreal and his return to the pitch is about to fall. This break has helped him to leave behind the annoyances that he had dragged on for weeks.

DANI OLMO: He will not yet be able to play for Leipzig in the Bundseliga game against Freiburg. The German club reported that “the footballer continues to work for his return” without specifying dates, although by November it should be ready.

ANSU FATI: The Barça forward is successfully following his plan after almost a year of injury. He has trained well during the break and may even be a starter in Sunday’s game against Valencia.

PEDRI: His muscle injury is improving and his perspective is to try to be available for the classic against Real Madrid next Sunday.

JORDI ALBA: He has already been discharged for the game against Atlético de Madrid, although Koeman preferred not to force it. Luis Enrique did not mention him as he had not played a minute in previous games with Barça.

GAYÀ His hamstring problems have been left behind and he is aiming to start Sunday’s game at the Camp Nou.

CARLOS SOLER Like his teammate at Valencia, he is well recovered from his adductor problems and everything seems to indicate that he will play against Barça.

THIAGO: Jürgen Klopp admitted his disappointment at not being able to count on the midfielder yet. Your injury still requires more time.

CARVAJAL: Luis Enrique is waiting for his recovery to reinforce the right side, where he only has Azpilicueta, but it will be slow. He is not expected yet for the classic.