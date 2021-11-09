A titanium avocado-shaped tool could be the future of navigation thanks to its internal devices and its near-future use of quantum mechanics.

GPS has become one of the most important instruments in the modern era. It allows us to know the positions of people or places, making it easier to get to them.

The problem with this system is that depends on a series of satellites. These send and receive signals that bounce, but if they are corrupted or there is some blockage, the system fails.

Now, the Sandía National Laboratories have recovered an idea that was used in missiles of the second world war and have created an avocado-shaped device that could be the future of geolocation.

Made of titanium and sapphires, this avocado uses gyroscopes as well as accelerometers to know the variations of its own position on all three axes. If the system achieves proper balance it can be as accurate as the GPS system.

To develop it, they have created a 1 cubic centimeter titanium cockpit. They have put small sapphire windows (which prevents any gas from entering) and they have put it under vacuum. Instead of using vacuum pumps, they have used radio valve technology.

Pumps could create unwanted vibrations whereas older radio valves use a system by which it occurs a chemical phenomenon that expels the air from the passenger compartment.

If the titanium chamber with sapphire windows could be kept gas-free, with the valve they can create a vacuum necessary to make measurements.

Unfortunately they still do not know how long these devices will be able to maintain a vacuum. At the moment they are going to give you a period of 5 years to see how it evolves. In the meantime, they will continue to investigate to make the creation process easier and less expensive.

If the vacuum could be maintained, the internal gyroscopes could know exactly their own positioning within a network. This would prevent us from having to rely on a satellite system that could fail and which could be especially expensive to fix.