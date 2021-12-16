Related news

There are users who make their social networks their work. And for some, knowing certain data or metrics of these networks is super important. It happens on WhatsApp, where you can find out which person we have talked to the most or who is our favorite contact. This is the case of Instagram, which has a simple function to check in Spain with which accounts users interact the most.

A feature that comes by default in the application and that allows you to find out which accounts you interact with the most, in addition to checking which accounts appear the most in the Instagram feed. Thus, it is easier to control what type of activity you have with these accounts and act accordingly.

The best thing is that it is not necessary to use any type of third-party application nor is it necessary to download anything at all. It will simply be necessary to follow a series of simple steps to access this data from the Instagram app.

What accounts do you interact with?

The truth is that accessing this information is tremendously simple. By clicking on the Profile section in the Instagram application and going to ‘Following’, two categories will appear: accounts with which you interact the least and most featured accounts in the news.

By clicking on the first group, the accounts will appear with which you have least interacted in the last 90 days. That same list will allow you to stop following all those accounts at a stroke, since the ‘Following’ button will appear on the right. These interactions collect reactions to stories or ‘Likes’ to your posts. The same goes for the list of accounts most displayed in the news.

With this first list, it is easy to find out which accounts interact with you the most, since they will be the ones that are not on this list or, failing that, those that are below it. It will also be possible to silence notifications or manage user notifications from these lists. In the followers section, the accounts that you do not follow and the accounts with which you interact the least will appear.

In addition to this, a list of the people you follow will appear at the bottom, and you can sort by date of newest and oldest. All this without leaving the application at any time. The question remains about how this system will change with the arrival of the chronological feed that Instagram will bring back in 2022, as confirmed by the company’s CEO.

