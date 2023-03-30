the instrument that NASA wants to install on the Moon to study the dark ages of the universe

The Moon is a constant object of fixation for the scientific community of researchers and now the POT has revealed its most recent project aimed at also studying this star but also going a step further, seeking to understand its so-called “dark age”.

In recent months we have seen how the space agency has taken huge, giant steps in the development of its research projects thanks to the deployment of new technologies that have opened up new horizons in the field of space observation.

He James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) It is perhaps the best example of what this new generation of devices can achieve for the scientific community. But we still keep in mind the worthy example of Hubble, which has rediscovered its vocation now as an observation instrument with planets and objects much closer to our home.

Now the Agency has presented the first details about its new device, the Lunar Surface Electromagnetics Experiment-Night (LuSEE-Night), which has the ambitious mission of understanding a facet of this star that many have ignored.

How NASA’s LuSEE-Night will help understand the dark side of the Moon

Through an official statementNASA and the United States Department of Energy (DOE) announced the details of their most recent project, where they collaborate in the manufacture of a scientific instrument that will be installed in the darkest part of the Moon.

It is about the already mentioned Lunar Surface Electromagnetics Experiment-Night (LuSEE-Night), an explorer device designed to analyze the radioelectric environment of the Moon, thanks to which, in theory, it will be possible to discover new information to understand a stage of our cosmic history. that had not been investigated: “the dark ages”.

Moon

Roughly speaking, the dark ages represent this period hundreds of millions of years ago, when the entire universe was a thick soup of hydrogen atoms in total darkness.

But when the universe became neutral and the first luminous structures that heated and ionized space were produced, this period came to an end, of which some vestiges remain in a similar way to how it happens on Earth with fossils.

Asmeret Asefew Berhe, director of the DOE’s Office of Science, says that at its core this is a fascinating experiment that will bring us closer to observing something we have never been able to before: the signal of the dark ages.

But it will be necessary to wait longer to verify it, since the instrument will not be launched until the year 2025.