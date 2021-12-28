12/28/2021 at 22:18 CET

EP

The Minister of Finance and Public Function, María Jesús Montero, has clarified that the intention of the Government is to leave the proposal of the labor reform agreed with social agents.

“The vocation of the Government is that the text can be approved as it has come out of many months of work, of intensity on the part of all those who have participated in this negotiation to make possible a labor reform, a strategy of renewal of the labor market for the XXI century “, explained the minister in statements to ‘RNE’ collected by Europa Press.

Regarding the opinion of the PP on the labor reform, Montero he has criticized that the opposition “is certainly not there because at this moment the country can regain flight and can get out of the pandemic situation in an orderly manner and achieve that fair recovery. “

Likewise, regarding the differences that ERC has shown to the text, Montero has defended the dialogue to achieve a definitive agreement. “We have shown our capacities for dialogue, we have to be able to read the texts carefully (…) we will work intensely, I insist, as we have done from day one on what the citizens have asked of us,” he added.

“Great news”

On the other hand, the minister has qualified the definitive green light of the General State Budgets in Congress and the labor reform in the Council of Ministers as “two great news for the citizens.”

“I would say that they are two magnificent news for citizens, which is who we owe ourselves to and for whom we work,” remarked the head of the Treasury.

In this sense, Montero has highlighted that after these milestones “the good begins, which is to make these assumptions what is intended, which is the well-being of the young, the elderly, the middle class, the vulnerable, in short, of the entire society “.

“Consolidated growth”

With regard to the reductions in the forecasts made by different organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the minister has defended that economic growth “is very consolidated and the data show it.”

Along these lines, he explained that in terms of affiliation and in the absence of a December with “positive” data, Montero has described the 19.7 million people affiliated with Social Security as a “historical” figure and comparable to pre-pandemic registries.

On the other hand, the head of the Treasury has stressed that the collected collection is in line with the Government’s forecasts. “We are at that 13%, even above the increase in collection in relation to the previous year. They are extraordinarily positive and unpublished data, “he added.

Criticism of the PP position

In relation to the amendment of 1.6 million euros to promote minority languages ​​in PGE, the minister has criticized the “Chinese on the road” strategy of the People’s Party.

“An amendment of 1.6 million euros to promote co-official languages, when the Popular Party has been criticizing the Government for several weeks for the protection it is making of the co-official languages, I believe that it is a contradiction in itself that highlights the lack of political heights, the lack of high-mindedness and of pitching in. right now he has the Popular Party. “