11/03/2021 at 12:37 CET

.

The annual accounts audit report issued by the independent auditor Kreston Iberaudit reveals that CF Intercity, the first Spanish football club to be listed on the Stock Exchange, has presented losses of 2,304,725 euros at the end of the twelve-month fiscal year ended on June 30, 2021.

According to the audit, which can be accessed through the Alicante club’s website, to mitigate this situation, Intercity has received contributions of 579,960 euros, as well as a capital increase dated May 24, 2021 for the amount of 671,843 euros corresponding to shares issued with a premium of 2,114,696 euros that were fully subscribed and paid up by 191 shareholders.

In addition, on September 17, 2021, this sports corporation approved a new capital increase for compensation of credits amounting to 807,182 euros to provide Intercity with financial and treasury capacity in order to face the current season with guarantees of to be able to achieve the goal of moving up one sports category.

For the purposes of the obligations derived from the BME Growth regulations, the directors of the football organization have declared that the company has “sufficient working capital to carry out its activity during the twelve months following the date scheduled for listing on the Stock Exchange & rdquor ; based on the treasury budget presented.

Lastly, the Intercity board of directors has proposed a new capital increase for offsetting credits, derived from new contributions made by five partners, for an amount of 529,391 euros. For this, a general shareholders’ meeting has been called for next day 16.