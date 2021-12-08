Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard. © Golffile | Stefano di maria

Up to 17 Nordic players will finish this year 2021 within the top 300 in the world. This is nothing new. In 2020 there were also 17 who finished within that same section of the world ranking. And in 2019 there were 16, an almost identical number. In 2018 there were 15 Nordics within the top 300, and 14 in 2017 … In the last five years, therefore, the upper and middle strata of the ‘viking golf’According to the order revealed by the world ranking, it has produced very similar figures and on the rise.

The big difference is found in how forces and weights are distributed in Nordic golf in recent times, to confirm two trends above all. On the one hand, the stagnation of Swedish golf, the great dominator of Nordic golf to date. On the other, the evolution of Denmark, Finland and Norway.

Let’s see. The year 2017 It was finished in the top 300 in the world by up to eleven Swedish players (Stenson, Noren, Bjork, Lingmerth, Karlberg, Lagergren, Kinhult, Karlsson, Blixt, Hanson and Dantorp); only two Danes (Olesen and Bjerregaard) and one Finn (Pulkkanen).

On 2021However, the distribution of forces is very different. To begin with, for the first time in history until six danes they have been placed within the top 300 at the end of the year (Helligkilde, the two Hojgaard brothers, JB Hansen, Winther and Moller); and we only have seven swedes (Noren, Bjork, Norlander, Stenson, Broberg, Lagergren and Soderberg); furthermore, the Finnish assault is confirmed and accentuated, with four players in that top 300 (Samooja, Korhonen, Valimaki and Pulkkanen), while a norwegian, Hovland, shines in the world top ten.

Note, furthermore, that among the six danes The aforementioned have not reached the top 300 players of the entity of Olesen or Bjerregaard, while the access of the Hojgaard brothers to the top 50 of the world is confirmed or not. On the swedish sideHowever, it has been a long time since a player with a top 50 profile has emerged, since the Bjork, Soderberg or Broberg have not finished taking that step. At Norwegian golfIn addition, you have to count on Kristoffer Ventura, a 26-year-old player who has had a bad 2021, but who in 2019 and 2020 was already within the top 200 in the world.

Finns, for their part, waiting for the final emergence of a great value like Pulkkanen, they have multiplied the seed planted in his day by Mikko Ilonen, thanks to the second youth of Korhonen, to the balance shown by Samooja, who has been installed for three years in the top 200 of the world, and to the emergence of Valimaki.

Swedish They also await the step forward of Marcus Kinhult, a 25-year-old who in 2019 reached the top 100, as well as the arrival of Ludvig Aberg, current Number 3 in the amateur world, but they are now very far from those days of wine and roses, more and more distant. Let’s not forget that in 2008, for example, the Swedish army closed the year with seven players within the world top 100 (Karlsson, Stenson, Hanson, Pettersson, Jacobson, Hedblom and Noren) and up to 17 players within the top 300, in a very clear example of muscle and power in the upper and middle strata of world golf.