The interesting reason why Mark Zuckerberg always wears the same clothes How much does one of his shirts cost?

A gray T-Shirt style, some jeans or jeans and sports shoes. That is the constant clothing of one of the richest people in the world, Mark Zuckerberg.

He is the owner of Meta, a company that brings together digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. He is in full swing of the Metaverse and has hundreds of projects in his organization that he must take care of.

Despite this, many people are struck by the fact that their outfit is always the same. Why is this happening? Is there a special motive or reason why Mark Zuckerberg always wears the same clothes? Yes, and it is much more interesting than you think.

To start by making something clear, according to a post on the site Huffington Post, Mark does not have a single shirt and pants. Each of the T-Shirts he wears are by designer Brunello Cucinelli and cost more than $350 each.

So why spend so much on a look that is always the same? The financial analyst Cristian Barros tells through a video on his TikTok that Mark does not want to occupy his brain thinking about what he is going to wear today or what he will come out with tomorrow.

So, except for some special occasions, he chooses the same outfit that keeps him with a casual young man.

“They defend this fact of always wearing the same clothes so as not to waste mental energy and not waste time on what they have to wear to go out and take advantage of it to continue being creative and efficient in the decisions they have to make in their day by day”, explained the expert in his content on the Chinese social network.