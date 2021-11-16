For every three years, public employees receive between 206 and 618 euros more per year, and workers benefiting from massive regulation will accumulate at least almost two triennia

Updated on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 – 02:18

Interim members who accumulate more than five years continuously in their position in the Public Administration, and automatically become civil servants, will do so while preserving their seniority and, therefore, the accumulated three-year terms. That is, they will have access to a permanent position without examination, as well as the salary increase that seniority entails in the public sphere. Indeed, the interim years will be taken into account In accordance with the provisions of the law of recognition of previous services in the Public Administration, they confirm this newspaper from the Public Function.

The salary improvement that this situation entails is not less given that, at a minimum, all the interim who, by virtue of the agreement reached by the Government with ERC and PNV, become civil servants will do so with a three-year period and very close to fulfilling the secondor. And many of them will already accumulate those two, they will have three, four or even more since there are interns who accumulate very long periods of time in their positions.

If the official staff remuneration table for 2021 of the Secretary of State for Budgets and Expenditures is used, a three-year period is between 14 and 46 euros, depending on the level to which the official belongs, which in annual terms means between 206 and 618 euros. For an intern who has been in office for seven years, for example, the fact that his seniority is to be respected means that he will receive between 412 and 1,236 euros per year more. And assuming that this worker accumulates 12 years in his position, the increase will be between 824 euros per year if it belongs to level E and almost 2,500 euros to enter in case of being level A1.

The ministry led by Mara Jess Montero also clarifies that all areas of the Administration will benefit from the massive regulation of interns. Some interpretations of the text signed by the Executive, the Basque Nationalist Party and the Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya pointed out that Health and Education could be excluded from the regulation. These two areas are, precisely, among those that accumulate more temporality, so their not inclusion in the process would leave out many interns. However, in Public Service they insist that no one is excluded, in any area.

But for everything mentioned so far to be possible, in the Ministry they have to be very careful with the wording of the norm since there is an obvious and notable risk of unconstitutionality. To access a civil servant position, it is an essential condition that an exam or competition is passed, and only under extraordinary conditions is it possible not to comply with this requirement. It was allowed, for example, when powers were transferred to the autonomous communities, when the state changed completely. And at that moment it was understood that, indeed, there was an exceptionality. But later, Navarra and Catalua tried to carry out a second process alleging the same reason and, instead, it was rejected.

In the Government they understand that the high temporality in the Administration, as well as the commitment with Brussels to reduce the rate below 8%, are sufficient reasons. And already in the agreement they talk about exceptional call to be made only once. That is, the ground is being prepared for a possible appeal of unconstitutionality in which Vox already think.

The formation led by Santiago Abascal already announced in July, when it was established that interns with 10 years of seniority in the same position would become civil servants, who the measure does not comply with the Constitution, and now that the term has been reduced to five years, they have the same idea.

