10/24/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has put the finishing touch to the 2021 season of the International GT Open with a final not suitable for the faint of heart. The last race of the year also allowed home driver Andy Soucek to make up for himself against the fans, fighting to the end for victory. This victory, however, has ended up being decided in favor of Nick Moss and Joe Osborne of the Inception Racing team, but the spectacle provided and the display of talent carried out confirm the level of the contest and the quality of the Spanish.

Scheduled at one hour, in today’s race everything was looking up for the Inception Racing team. Nick Moss and Joe Osborne managed to set the fastest lap this morning, by which they secured first position on the starting grid. The team with the McLaren 720 S GT3 took the direct line at the start and rode comfortably in the position of honor for almost 45 minutes. Teams such as AKKA ASP (Jim Pla, Thomas Drouet), Inception Racing (Brendan Iribe, Ollie Millroy) and AKM Motorsport (Loris Spinelli, Florian Scholze) passed through second place.

Andy Soucek, for his part, was in charge of defending the first Lechner Racing relay, climbing numerous positions. The Spaniard was the first driver to enter the pit lane to make the driver change, leaving Al Faisal Al Zubair a fourth position that he could not maintain because his closest rivals had not stopped yet. With the laps going by and the grid more stable after all the changes, Al Faisal Al Zubair was already second in the leaderboard.

From that moment on, Lechner Racing has been constantly chasing Inception Racing, who were running ahead. The distances between both participants were shortened until they were practically stuck. Al Faisal Al Zubair was ahead of Nick Moss, but Nick Moss returned the play. Both the McLaren and the Porsche 911 GT3-R II captured all eyes in the final quarter of the event, with Inception Racing ultimately victorious. Even so, Andy Soucek and Al Faisal Al Zubair, who yesterday saw the championship slip away from them, have shown that they are not lacking in talent and leave Barcelona with a good taste in their mouths.

The already proclaimed champions, Michele Beretta and Frederik Schandorff (Vincenzo Sospiri Racing) were the third guests on the podium today, a position they have inherited after the three-second penalty to the AKKA ASP team for causing a collision. Paying attention to a fully home team, Baporo Motorsport, it should be noted that both Jaume Font and Álvaro Díaz-Varela have once again won the Am category, something they did yesterday.

The Q1 by EMG Motorsport wins the GT Cup Open Europe

The GT Cup Open Europe race has been just as interesting as that of his older brother. The Q1 by EMG Motorsport team has placed two of its units in the first places, with Jan Lauryssen taking the victory and Nicolas Vandierendonck and Dirk Schouten in second place.

Third place went to the Catalan NM Racing Team. August MacBeth and Albert Estragués have completed a spectacular test, going from less to more. Not only have they taken that bronze, but they have also been the winners of the Am category. This result is a breath of fresh air for Nil Montserrat’s team, since yesterday he suffered a touch shortly before finishing the race with one of their opponents.

The already champions of the GT Cup Open Europe Maciej Blazek and Mateusz Lisowski were undoubtedly grateful for having secured the title yesterday, since today they could not add a point to their record since they did not finish the race.

New guests on the podiums of the Euroformula Open

Jack Crawford (Team Motopark), Louis Foster (Crypto Tower Racing Team) and Enzo Trulli (Carlin) were the stars of the penultimate race of the Euroformula Open season. The drivers have crossed the finish line in that order and have completed a podium in which only Enzo Trulli repeats with respect to Saturday’s race.

In the afternoon, the single-seater competition held the third battle of the weekend, with victory again for Jack Crawford, the undoubted dominator of the day. The already 2021 champion, Cameron Das (Team Motopark), was second, followed by his rival for the title Louis Foster (Crypto Tower Racing Team).

Brenier repeats in the Maxx Formula

Christopher Brenier (Easy Formula) has once again prevailed in the Maxx Formula championship. The Frenchman has won the second race of the weekend and thus increases his advantage in the points table. Gilles Brenier (Easy Formula) and Nicolas Matile (ZIG-ZAG) took the podium of the single-seater event.

Mathys Jaubert is the best in the Caterham Roadsport

The Frenchman has obtained a comfortable victory, with more than six seconds of advantage. Neither Patrick Thome nor Christian Di Palma, the second and third placed respectively, have had this tranquility, who entered the finish line just a few thousandths of each other, providing a category battle.

Atypical race on the Caterham 420R

The Caterham 420R cup event has ended behind the safety car due to a double exit from the track. Even in these conditions, Tom Vredier was the most advantageous rider, adding a victory in Catalan territory. Adrien Catelin and Henri Bizet took the podium.

Next stop: Racing Weekend

On November 13 and 14, Racing Weekend will put the finishing touch to the season. It will bring the CET-RACE, TCR Spain, Spanish Super Touring Car Championship, GT-CER Spain Championship, Spanish F4 Championship and Clio Cup Europe competitions to the Catalan track.