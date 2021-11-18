Related news

The Faculty of Teaching of the University of Zaragoza has gone viral this week by broadcasting a hilarious video in which they tell the benefits of what they have come to call Active breaks. This is “the most important action of the ISEAS project (Social Innovation for Active and Healthy Education)”, they explain on their website, but apparently it consists of do dances and games in the breaks between class and class, something that has been mocked on Twitter.

The Active Breaks have begun this course and involve “short breaks that are taken during the work or study day to do some moderate physical activity, disconnect, change posture and prepare to continue with the task”. According to those in charge of the faculty, they contribute to “reactivate ourselves physically and intellectually”, as well as to “reduce the time we spend in sedentary activities, reducing the risk to our health.”

They are made from Monday to Friday and last about five minutes. They are scheduled after the first hour block of one hour and 50 minutes, and before students leave the classroom. Teachers and administration and service personnel also participate in these breaks, “voluntarily”, they assure. The fourth-year students design the activities in the first semester and the third-year students in the second semester as part of their work within some subjects.

“What a good time we had”

In addition, the facilitators are also students who “voluntarily participate, encouraging and encouraging the participation of all in the Active Pauses” and the figure of the teacher and the facilitating PAS has been created, who They will act in different work areas such as the counseling, secretariat, library, common teachers’ offices …“. The video not only explains all this, but images of the sessions are interspersed and they are not wasted:

Within the framework of the ISEAS project, the #pausasactivas (created and energized by the students) are developed daily, which seek to promote the health and well-being of our educational community. Here is a small sample of how much fun we had in addition to taking care of ourselves 👇💚 pic.twitter.com/SQCspO3FWH – FacultadEducaciónUZ (@FacultadEducaUZ) November 17, 2021

See the college boys dancing the Kuduro dance and playing in the classrooms has caused countless mockeries that the Faculty wanted to stop by limiting the comments on the publication. However, this censorship has only allowed the mockery and criticism to be transferred to the aforementioned tweets, where we have been able to read some comments as scathing as these:

Although to many more tweeters the Active Pauses seem like a pantomime, the truth is that from the Faculty they believe that it encourages the social responsibility of the student, it favors the training of teachers committed to a healthy lifestyle, they contribute to quality education promoting the acquisition of knowledge and participation in practical experiences, it involves the entire community and collaborates with educational innovation initiatives. There is nothing.

