Amazon and MediaMarkt have lowered the price of the iPad Air (2020), which is 60 euros cheaper than in the official Apple store. Take the opportunity to buy it before there are stock problems for Christmas.

The iPad Air (2020) is one of the most desired Apple tablets. It is a very powerful and lightweight device that is extremely versatile, and is much cheaper than the iPad Pro, making it the preferred model for many people.

If it’s on your wish list, take the opportunity to buy it now: the price of the iPad Air (2020) has fallen on Amazon and MediaMarkt, and you can buy it in both stores for 589 euros.

Specifically, the lowered model is the one with 64 GB of internal storage and WiFi connection, in the most popular colors: space gray and silver.

In the official Apple store it has a price of 649 euros, so You save no less than 60 euros if you take advantage of this promotion. It’s not likely to go much lower in the short term, so now is a good time to get hold of it.

And this offer is not only interesting for the money you save, but also because there may be stock issues ahead of Christmas. If you follow current technology, you should already know that the global shortage of chips is affecting the manufacture of electronic devices, so there are not as many units for sale as in a normal situation.

In the last months of the year there is a large volume of sales due to Black Friday and the Christmas campaign, so it’s better to buy your iPad Air now so you don’t risk running out later.

We have had the opportunity to test the iPad Air (2020) and we can confirm that it ise is a very versatile and powerful tablet. The Apple A14 Bionic processor has little to envy of any Intel Core chip, and even allows you to edit 4K video smoothly.

Battery life is another of the strengths of this tablet. Apple promises up to 10 hours of use, so that it allows you to reach the end of the day without any problem.

