It goes without saying that the price reductions on the iPhone are always rare and interesting, especially if, as is the case with the iPhone 13, it just arrived a few months ago.

One more year, Christmas is approaching with the iPhone as the main object of desire for millions of people, with a small added difficulty this time, and it is that there are already several weeks with certain stock problems in some models.

The iPhone 13, however, seems to be starting to overcome them, hence some stores have already been encouraged with the offers, taking advantage of Black Friday that is just around the corner. One of them is Media Markt, which has lowered several versions of the iPhone 13, with the 256GB down about 50 euros on the previous price to stay at 979 euros in all its colors.

The new iPhone 13 includes an OLED screen, the new A15 Bionic processor, a battery with more capacity and 2 cameras of 12 megapixels with 47% more performance in low light.

It is a modest discount, but always important if we take into account that iPhones tend to be quite resistant to sales, at least during the first months after launch, although little by little that is changing with many of their products.

We have been able to test it thoroughly in its analysis, so it is clear that it is one of the best mobiles of 2021, especially coming from the iPhone 12, which has already made several leaps forward with the OLED screen, 5G and WiFi 6.

In addition to this model, the iPhone 13 Mini is also reduced in price, identical to its older brother except for the screen, much more compact. Business Insider Spain has subjected it to analysis with excellent results as well.

Its price is 879 euros in the 256GB edition, especially since the 128GB is the most demanded and also the one with the most stock problems.

Media Markt offers free shipping anywhere in Spain on this order, although if you prefer you can also pick up your purchase directly at any of its physical stores, somewhat faster if you have one close to home where there are units available.

