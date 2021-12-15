In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new iPhones sweep sales, as usual. This means that there is little stock of several models, or that at least some of them do not arrive in time for Christmas.

Good news if you are thinking of buying an iPhone 13 and you don’t know which one: one of them is discounted in price, and on Amazon. We are talking about the Mini model, which is also one of the few that is fully available right now.

You can buy it for only 769 euros, that is, 50 euros below its official launch price. It is available in red and, even more important, the shipping is fast, so it will arrive yes or yes before Christmas.

If you think of it as a gift, the latter is vitally important, as Most of the new iPhone 13 have out of stock or limited stock in almost all stores, so it cannot be taken for granted that he will arrive in time for the next day the 25th.

Apple’s most compact iPhone, with a 5.4-inch screen, A15 Bionic processor and 12-megapixel cameras.

Obviously, the iPhone 13 Mini has a small drawback: its screen is of a reduced size compared to that of its older brothers, since it measures only 5.4 inches, although if you prefer compact mobiles, even better.

Instead, it concentrates in its design the same power and screen as the iPhone 13, and that makes its performance truly impressive, as we have seen first-hand in its analysis, which has left us very satisfied on practically all levels.

It has the latest Apple mobile processor, the A15 Bionic, surely the most powerful chip on the market today. It is a guarantee of fluidity for many years.

It is recommended that along with your order you add a good case for the iPhone if you are concerned about its integrity, although during the purchase process you can take out the Apple Care + accident insurance offered by the manufacturer itself.

An extra advantage of Amazon is that it not only sells the iPhone 13 Mini cheaper and delivers before Christmas, but you can have it much earlier if you have a Prime account, in just 24 hours, one of the great advantages of Amazon Prime from which already enjoyed by millions of people.

If you don’t have a Prime account, you can have it by signing up for the free trial month with no commitment to stay.

