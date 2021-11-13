In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the phones recently introduced by Apple, the iPhone 13 Mini, is on sale for the first time at Amazon. Modestly low in price, though considering it’s just arrived, it’s good news.

As you surely know, practically all technology firms are having serious problems to manufacture and their products to the West. Maybe not as much as cars, but it does show in some stock problems at specific times.

That makes it even more remarkable when there is an offer, especially if it is on a newly introduced product. As you surely intuit, we are talking about iPhone 13 Mini, the little brother of the family of new Apple mobiles, the cheapest of all, especially now that Amazon has discounted 50 euros.

In this way, it costs only 759 euros in the edition with 128GB of capacity in red, which this year will be the one with the smallest capacity of all, although there are enough gigs to cover the needs of any user in the life cycle of this product.

Apple’s most compact iPhone, with a 5.4-inch screen, A15 Bionic processor and 12-megapixel cameras.

That Amazon sells it is always a plus, especially since it is a store that has earned the trust of millions of users both for the speed of shipping and for the after-sales conditions.

This time the shipment cannot be so fast, of course, due to the circumstances that we mentioned above, and that is that all Apple products are having certain problems reaching the stores, at least in enough quantity to cover the demand.

It may take 2-3 weeks, although taking into account the savings that Amazon provides, it is still worth it if you have already decided to buy it.

This iPhone 13 Mini, as we have seen in its analysis, is a great mobile; maybe not in size but in everything else, including power, which comes from the processor Apple A15 Bionic, probably the most powerful in the world today.

It also has WiFi 6 and 5G, as well as one of the best screens in the sector, so few drawbacks can be put. Obviously, due to the “only” 5.4 inches in size of its panel, it is designed for those people who like compact mobiles.

