01/02/2022 at 09:10 CET

Araceli Munoz

This year 2022 starts with the hope of resuming the rhythm of stock market exits of a few years ago, when on average around four to five companies jumped onto the market annually. But nevertheless, the shadow of the stock market drought of recent years continues to hover over the Spanish stock market, that At the moment it only has a small number of companies that are studying this possibility to diversify your sources of financing.

Some of the most popular names on the market are Ibercaja, Repsol Renovables, Opdenergy, Windar, Glovo or Cirsa, as indicated by financial sources to El Periódico de España. If this strategy finally comes to fruition will depend, once again, on the situation of the financial markets, since the vast majority already planned to make the leap during this year, but finally postponed it.

This was the case of the ‘green’ companies of the stock market pool, Repsol Renovables and Opdenergy (to which Factorenergía could also be added) that paralyzed their plans to go public due to the uncertainty of the financial markets and the collapse of Ecoener, which on the day of its premiere as the first renewable company to give the jump to the parquet sank more than 15%. This collided with the good debut of Acciona Energía, which shot up more than 7% in its IPO, despite having lowered its valuation range.

The experts consulted point out that “the market is experiencing a situation of certain shortage of renewables & rdquor ;. “There are credible success stories, such as that of Acciona Energía, but the vast majority of companies that want to jump onto the floor still lack size or a success story to justify the valuations that are being considered & rdquor ;, explain from a bank investment to this newspaper.

“The market experiences a certain feeling of indignation from renewable companies that want to go public,” they explain from an investment bank to this newspaper

“We have seen a certain obsession with the IPOs of renewable companies in recent months, but we work so that companies realize that many times it is better to wait to gain size or develop projects to obtain a higher valuation in the market & rdquor ;, they add . Another of the debuts expected for next year is also linked to renewables: this is the case of Windar.

This company was running as the fourth premiere of this year –In 2021, Línea Directa, Acciona Energía and Ecoener have made the leap– and it seemed that throughout the month of December it would start trading, but the market situation has once again delayed the plans of the Asturian group subsidiary Daniel Alonso and Siemens Gamesa until the first half of next year.

Paralyzed by the coronavirus

Another of the stock market outings expected for this 2022 is that of Ibercaja, which must make the leap to the parquet before the end of the year and has resumed these plans in recent weeks, according to sources familiar with this process indicate to this publication. At the moment, in the first fortnight of the year, a road show with institutional investors is planned to show the company in depth, with a view to making the leap also in the first six months of the year.

It should be remembered that this financial institution was scheduled to premiere in March 2020, but the advance of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent collapse of financial markets made the Government will expand the margin to make the leap until the end of 2022.

In this sense, the regulations imposed on the former savings banks the obligation that the bank foundations that participated in them control less than 50% of their capital in 2020, offering two possibilities: go public or establish a reserve fund to guarantee financing Of the entity. Now, the company works on the stock brochure with a valuation of between 1,600 and 2,100 million of euros. Before the pandemic, the financial institution was working to achieve a valuation close to 1,000 million.

Another of the companies that is considering taking the stock market jump is the Spanish ‘unicorn’ par excellence, the online platform for the delivery of food at home Glovo. With an expected valuation of 2,000 million after receiving millionaire rounds of financing, the Spanish has signed the investment bank Morgan Stanley to analyze the different strategic options it has to continue financing its growth.

Its stock market takeoff would become the first jump to the floor of a ‘unicorn’ (technology company with a valuation of more than 1,000 million) Spanish. Cirsa also plays in the pools, the investee of the gaming world of Blackstone, but the sources consulted by this newspaper see it less likely, since “it is necessary that you first clean up your accounts and consider doing a corporate operation. Blackstone has to leave its shareholding sooner or later, but it will not do it at any cost and now the gaming world has very bad press in Spain & rdquor ;, they explain.

Possible exclusions?

Faced with these possible new stock market premieres, experts also warn of the opposite trend: bag exclusions. In recent years, it has been seen how venture capital has been launched to fish in the financial markets for companies that traded at a lower price than they would have in the private market. More mobile, Reunited Parks, Solarpack or Natra are some of the examples, but several bankers consulted have pointed out that different funds have listed companies in their sights, especially those companies that may have a greater growth path outside the stock market.