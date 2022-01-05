

Individuals should keep this and any other letters from the IRS dealing with advance payments of the Child Tax Credit with their tax files.

The IRS began sending informational letters to recipients of the Child Tax Credit. Recipients will begin receiving informational letters at the end of January. People should use the information in these letters to prepare a tax return in order to reduce errors and avoid processing delays.

People who receive these letters should keep them, not throw them away. These letters can help taxpayers or tax preparers get their 2021 federal tax return ready.

To help taxpayers reconcile and receive all of the 2021 Child Tax Credit payments to which they are entitled, the IRS began sending Letter 6419, Advance CTPH of 2021, in late December 2021 and will continue to send it now in January.

This letter includes the total amount of Child Tax Credit advance payments that taxpayers received in 2021 and the number of qualifying children that were counted in calculating advance payments..

Families who received advance payments must file a 2021 tax return and compare the advance payments they received in 2021 to the amount of the Child Tax Credit, which they can properly claim on their 2021 tax return.

The letter contains important information that can facilitate the preparation of taxpayers’ tax returns.. Individuals who received advance payments can also check the amount of their payments through the Child Tax Credit Update Portal on the IRS.gov website.

Eligible families who did not receive an advance payment of the Child Tax Credit can still claim the full amount of the credit on their 2021 federal tax return. This includes families who are not normally required to file a tax return.

