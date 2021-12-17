ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated on Friday, December 17, 2021 – 11:41

Madrid was the community with the highest GDP per capita in 2020, of 32,048 euros

Balearic beach

Balearic Islands, Canary Islands and Catalonia were the three autonomous communities that registered the greater collapse of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the year of the pandemic, 21.7%, 18.1% and 11.5% respectively, according to Regional Accounting data published this Friday by the INE.

The archipelagoes, strongly impacted by the fall of the sightseeing, led the GDP declines, followed by Catalonia, the Madrid’s community -whose GDP fell by 11% – and Basque Country -with a 10.9% drop in its activity-.

These five were the only regions whose GDP, measured at market prices and in volume terms, declined. more than the national average. Overall, Spain’s GDP fell by 10.8%.

On the opposite side of the table are the autonomous communities of the so-called ‘Emptied spain‘, which are by nature less dependent on tourism and sectors such as leisure, in which the administrative restrictions derived from the covid did not have as much impact.

Estremadura is the one that suffered the least in 2020, its GDP fell by 7.4%, followed by Castilla la Mancha (-7.9%), the Murcia region (-8.3%), Aragon (-8.5%), the Foral Community of Navarra (-8.6%) and Castilla and Len (-8.7%).

In terms of GDP per capita, an indicator that allows knowing the wealth or production per inhabitant, Balearic and Canary Islands were again those that suffered the largest falls, of 22.7% and 18.4%, respectively, followed in this case by Madrid (-11.1%), Catalonia (-10.8%) and the Basque Country (-10.4%).

Despite the declines, Madrid’s community leads this ranking, with a GDP per capita of 32,048 euros. Behind are Pas Vasco (30,401 euros), Navarra (29,314 euros), Catalua (27,812 euros) and Aragn (26,512 euros).

In relative terms, the GDP per capita of the Community of Madrid was a 35.3% higher than the national average in 2020, that of Pas Vasco was 28.3% and that of Comunidad Foral de Navarra was 23.7% higher.

After deducting taxes and other obligations, Basque homes they were the ones who had higher disposable income per capita, with 20,958 euros (29.1% more than the average), along with Madrid (20,274 euros per capita) and Navarrese (18,788 euros).

Growth of between 4% and 4.5% by 2021

The Spanish economy sank 10.8% in 2020, due to the coronavirus, after registering in 2019 an advance of 2.1%, confirming a slowdown path.

That year, as confirmed by the INE today, the Madrid’s community was the growth locomotive economic growth of the country, with an increase in GDP of 3.1%, one point above the national average.

Balearics it was the second region that grew the most at the time, 2.9%, followed by the Canary Islands and Navarra (both 2.5%). Catalonia, which in previous years had led the country’s GDP growth, had an advance of 2.1%.

For 2021, after the crash of 2020, the Government expects the economy to grow around 6% – it came to forecast a growth of 9.8% for the year if European funds are fully absorbed.

Although for the moment it has not lowered this 6% growth forecast, most international organizations and institutions they have lowered their forecasts to around 4% and 4.5%.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more