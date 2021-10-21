Updated Thursday, 21 October 2021 – 13:36

The country experienced a reduction in loans transferred to capital market instruments during the first semester due to a 12% reduction in the sale of portfolios of problem assets

The issuance of instruments in the capital markets in Spain amounted to 21,500 million euros in the first half of 2021, what it supposes exceed by 11% the total for fiscal year 2020, according to the report ‘Key performance indicators of the Capital Markets Union’ published by the Association of Financial Markets of Europe (AFME), in collaboration with 10 other European and international organizations.

The report explains that the increase in the first half was the result of higher issuance in the stock market, mainly secondary offerings of shares. Ace, share issuance in IPOs soared 2,100% compared to 2020, until 1.7 billion euros, and those of secondary offers grew 131%, until 7.1 billion euros.

Spain registered record flows of venture capital in the first semester, reaching the 1,200 million euros, and Spanish SMEs committed more new additional venture capital funds in the first six months of 2021 than in any other full-year period. By including other sources of financing, such as business angels or crowdfunding, SMEs benefited from a total equity venture capital of 1.6 billion euros.

According to AFME, if current trends continue, financing flows will double in 2021 compared to 2020. Still, venture capital represented only 2% of the new flow of total financing for SMEs in Spain, compared to the 5.6% of the European Union.

Regarding sustainable financing, the issuance of ESG bonds also exceeded the amount issued in all of 2020, reaching 15.3 billion euros (20.3 billion by including the first green bond issued by the Treasury in September 2021), driven by an increase in the issuance of green bonds (+ 119%, with 9,700 million), sustainable bonds (+ 139%, with 4,000 million) and social bonds (+ 26%, with 1,600 million).

Regarding the EU long-term investment funds (ELTIF), the AFME report shows that Spain is in third place, with 18 assets of the total of 49 in Europe, behind Italy (26) and France (20).

Anticipated an increase in non-performing loans

The document indicates that Spain experienced a reduction in the proportion of loans transferred to capital market instruments during the first semester, due to the fact that it fell by a 12% sale of asset portfolios problematic and in a Four. Five% the issuance of securitisations in the first half of the year, compared to 2020.

According to AFME, this decline may be due to the reduction in the pool of problem assets for which loan portfolio sales act as a sales vehicle. However, the association expects the volume of delinquencies, which constitutes “a major driver of loan portfolio sales,” to increase in most markets in the coming years, due to the economic effects of the pandemic, “with significant volumes currently in preparation for the second half of 2021 “.

Record of financing for EU companies

The AFME report highlights that, in the first half of 2021, there was a record level of funding from the capital markets to companies in the European Union, which reflects “the significant need for recapitalization in response to the pandemic and favorable conditions for obtaining capital “.

Capital markets financing for European SMEs grew at a record pace, driven mainly by venture capital and private equity funds.

However, AFME has noted that the absolute levels of funding offered by the market remain below those of other major jurisdictions and the volume of securitization issuance continued to decline.

AFME Executive Director Adam Farkas has noted that in 2021 Europe’s capital markets have continued to resist and support companies, but has warned that “there is no room for complacency” as a structural capital gap persists and pandemic-induced and there is still a need to expand funding through equity issuance in Europe.

In addition, Farkas has warned that it “remains to be seen” to what extent these record levels of market funding will persist, or if they are a temporary result of last year’s extraordinary support measures.

“There is still much work to be done to improve the supply of venture capital to meet the main long-term investment needs of the green and digital transitions, improve the performance of securitization and address the historic frictions in the Union’s capital markets. European, as inefficient tax withholding procedures, “has acknowledged the executive director of AFME, who believes that the Capital Markets Union project” continues to be vital for the single market and must be fully implemented. “

