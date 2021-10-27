10/27/2021 at 1:29 PM CEST

Marc Escolà

On Italy they are investigating the famous exchange between Barça and Juventus that involved the departure of Brazilian Arthur Melo to Turin and the arrival of the Bosnian Miralem Pjanic to the azulgrana squad. According to the ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’, the Prosecutor’s Office of the Italian Football Federation has opened a file on a series of “suspicious capital gains” after receiving a report from the Covisoc (Supervision Commission for professional football clubs).

The operation calls into question 62 movements in the transfer market in the last two years, which were alerted by an inspection of stock exchange companies and of which 42 involve the entity ‘bianconeri’, with Andrea Agnelli in front.

Juventus, in the spotlight

The main transaction investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office is barter Pjanic-Arthur, with Juventus as the protagonist for the sale of Pjanic (60 million) to the culés. This transfer was preceded by the purchase of Matheus Pereira (8 million), and after Arthur (72 million) and Alexander Marquis (8.2 million) for the Turin club, which would have received a total of almost 50 million in capital gains for this round of operations.

The same goes for the Genoa with the 18 million Rovella, sold to the Juve (still on loan in Genoese lands), while Portanova (10 million) and Petrelli (8 million) did the opposite. However, the problem should not be considered only from the evaluation of the players, but to the money transfers that actually occurred (or not). The inflation of operations could have been done to ‘save’ the Financial Fair Play.

Osimhen and Napoli, also investigated

The other great operation that is looked at with a magnifying glass involves the Naples. The ‘azzurri’ disbursed 71.25 million for the Nigerian Victor osimhen, but Lille, at the same time, paid 5.13 million for Orestis Karnezis, 4 for Claudio Manzi, 7 for Ciro Palmieri and another 4 for Luigi liguori. The president of the French entity himself, Olivier letang, confirmed that “four players whose total value does not exceed 500,000 euros were signed for 20 million.”